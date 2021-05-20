KC TRYOUTS: Reigning Region XIV Conference champion Kilgore College will hold tryouts on June 5 and July 10 at Masters Gymnasium.
Cost is $20, and tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Registration begins at noon, followed by tryouts promptly at 1 p.m.
Players should wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt. Water will be provided.
KC coaches will evaluate the skills of each athlete and athletes will be contacted via phone by coaches regarding intereste. No decisions will be made on the day of the tryout.
ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will kick off its 10-tournament schedule with an adult/youth event on May 31 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview.
The remaining schedule includes tournaments on June 7 at Oak Forest Country Club in Longview, June 10 at Texarkana Country Club, June 14 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 21 at Wood Hollow Golf course in Longview, June 28 at the Tempest in Liberty City (adult/youth), July 5 at Apline Golf Club in Longview, July 12 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston and July 19 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (adult/youth).
The season will end on July 26 with the annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is for boys and girls, and will feature a coed (7-9) division, 10-11 boys and girls, 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
All tournaments will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Yearly membership is $35, and tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Adult/youth tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members (carts not included).
For information: atgcgolf@gmail.com.