marshallvolley1.jpg

Marshall volleyball coach Kayla Green gives instructions during practice this week. The Lady Mavericks are slated to open the 2021 season at home against Jacksonville on Tuesday.

 Nathan Hague/News Messenger Photo

Marshall

Mascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Kayla Allen

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

2020 Record: 8-12

Top Returning Players: Isabella Emery (127 digs, 11 aces, 94% server) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (223 assists, 122 digs, 30 kills) … Mahogani Wilson (0.173 hitting percentage, 37% kill rate, 19 blocks

Newcomers to Watch: Claire Abney … Are’Anna Gill

You Can Count On: “Our team competing and having the stamina and fight during intense matches. The girls have grown physically and mentally this summer. We have been working in SAC and SSI sessions, but nothing like getting back on the court.” — Allen

Needs Work: “Finding the right chemistry/rotations. We have a lot of options as far as where people can play. It’s going to be a matter of finding the right fit for the team.” — Allen

Did You Know: Marshall will be starting a youth program – Little bumpers for girls in grades 3-6. The players will practice for an hour Thursday nights and play on Saturday mornings

Hallsville

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Tara Wait

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)

2020 Record: 12-7

Top Returning Players: Ayden McDermott … Emma Rogers … Brooke Grissom … Mallory Pyle … Riley Rodriguez … Cate Thomas … Olivia Simmons … Maci Nelson

Newcomers to Watch: Lauren Pyle

You Can Count On: “Great chemistry and an extremely talented group. They have all the tools we need to be successful. We just have to put it in play.” — Wait

Needs Work: “More options on offense and being smarter in pressure situations.” – Wait, who is 85-74 in her coaching career, is in her first season at Hallsville. She was the setter for White Oak when the Ladynecks won the school’s only volleyball state championship back in 2010. In two state tournament matches that season, she had 63 assists and 18 digs. White Oak finished 131-5 during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons as a player.

Elysian Fields

Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets

Coach: Crystal O’Brien

District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom, Arp)

Top Returning Players: Morgan Shaw … Kelsey O’Brien … Breanne Beavers

Newcomers to Watch: Ava Hennigan … Kerrigan Love … Kylie Stephens

You Can Count On: “We are a young and motivated team. The girls are hard workers and great teammates.” – O’Brien

Needs Work: “We are missing experience at the varsity level. We have a chance to have three freshmen starters.” – O’Brien

Waskom

Mascot: Lady Wildcats

Coach: Melinda Bowden

District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Arp)

Top Returning Players: Catherine Bailey … Alaina Dyson … Isabelle Phillips … Anna Claire Reeves … LaDaija Thomas

Newcomers to Watch: Jaynai Miles … Ellen Nuner

You Can Count On: “Our girls will play with heart and hustle.” — Bowden

Needs Work: “We don’t have a lot of depth, so some girls are learning new positions this season.” — Bowden

Did You Know: Bowden is returning to coaching after an eight-year hiatus, and will be coaching her daughter, Alaina Dyson

Recommended For You