Marshall
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Kayla Allen
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2020 Record: 8-12
Top Returning Players: Isabella Emery (127 digs, 11 aces, 94% server) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (223 assists, 122 digs, 30 kills) … Mahogani Wilson (0.173 hitting percentage, 37% kill rate, 19 blocks
Newcomers to Watch: Claire Abney … Are’Anna Gill
You Can Count On: “Our team competing and having the stamina and fight during intense matches. The girls have grown physically and mentally this summer. We have been working in SAC and SSI sessions, but nothing like getting back on the court.” — Allen
Needs Work: “Finding the right chemistry/rotations. We have a lot of options as far as where people can play. It’s going to be a matter of finding the right fit for the team.” — Allen
Did You Know: Marshall will be starting a youth program – Little bumpers for girls in grades 3-6. The players will practice for an hour Thursday nights and play on Saturday mornings
Hallsville
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Tara Wait
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
2020 Record: 12-7
Top Returning Players: Ayden McDermott … Emma Rogers … Brooke Grissom … Mallory Pyle … Riley Rodriguez … Cate Thomas … Olivia Simmons … Maci Nelson
Newcomers to Watch: Lauren Pyle
You Can Count On: “Great chemistry and an extremely talented group. They have all the tools we need to be successful. We just have to put it in play.” — Wait
Needs Work: “More options on offense and being smarter in pressure situations.” – Wait, who is 85-74 in her coaching career, is in her first season at Hallsville. She was the setter for White Oak when the Ladynecks won the school’s only volleyball state championship back in 2010. In two state tournament matches that season, she had 63 assists and 18 digs. White Oak finished 131-5 during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons as a player.
Elysian Fields
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Crystal O’Brien
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom, Arp)
Top Returning Players: Morgan Shaw … Kelsey O’Brien … Breanne Beavers
Newcomers to Watch: Ava Hennigan … Kerrigan Love … Kylie Stephens
You Can Count On: “We are a young and motivated team. The girls are hard workers and great teammates.” – O’Brien
Needs Work: “We are missing experience at the varsity level. We have a chance to have three freshmen starters.” – O’Brien
Waskom
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Melinda Bowden
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Arp)
Top Returning Players: Catherine Bailey … Alaina Dyson … Isabelle Phillips … Anna Claire Reeves … LaDaija Thomas
Newcomers to Watch: Jaynai Miles … Ellen Nuner
You Can Count On: “Our girls will play with heart and hustle.” — Bowden
Needs Work: “We don’t have a lot of depth, so some girls are learning new positions this season.” — Bowden
Did You Know: Bowden is returning to coaching after an eight-year hiatus, and will be coaching her daughter, Alaina Dyson