What a year 2021 has been for the serious fishermen in our area.
At present, we are running close to a month behind where we are normally situated in the spring spawning activity. We are in early May and the perch on Caddo Lake are just now moving into the little trees in many areas of the lake where in a normal year, the bream would be moving into the little trees to begin bedding up.
We can attribute all these changes we are seeing this spring to the most severe freeze I have seen in my lifetime on Caddo Lake. The ice was nearly three inches thick in our boathouse and we could walk out to the channel boat road post about 50 yards out from the shoreline along Long Point on the south shore of Caddo Lake.
SO much for negative impact the freeze brought on there were some, believe it or not, positive effects on Caddo Lake. The number one positive thing we got was that the salvania froze. Caddo Lake is in the best shape as far as floating vegetation is concerned as I have seen in many years – even up in the islands there is hardly any floating vegetation. Another thing that is very positive is that the water level is ideal for the spring spawn.
Those of you who have been around Caddo Lake over the years know my two boys Hunter and Rokky. They have been been down over the pasat few days fishing the little trees for perch. For the most part, the perch were scattered and most were still full of eggs.
I talked to Don Holderby who keeps me informed about Lake O’ the Pines. Don had some good catches up the creek beds on perch fishing shallow.
Just a final note to those of you who subscribe to Direct TV, Fox Sports Southwest has been taken over by Bally. You can get on channel 676 after 10 p.m. and pick up the professional fishing reports statewide. They also have the latest type lures that are brining good results. One thing was pointed out this week on their program – there are more black bass being taken between 10 and 15 pounds than ever before. They give the name of the lakes statewide that are producing these huge black bass. You can also pick up Bally Sports Saturday mornings between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Direct TV channel 676.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Water conditions are normal. Perch scattered around little trees two feet deep on shiners and jibs in Bird Island area. Black bass scattered around big trees and moss beds on plastic worms in Death Hole area Catfish fair on trotlines with large earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered around big tree two feet deep on worms on crickets in Bird Island area.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Water conditions are normal. Perch scattered around little trees in Goose Prairie area on shiners or jigs. Catfish fair on trotlines on shiners or large earthworms in pipeline area. Black bass scattered in Old Folks area on plastic worms around big trees and small trees. Bream scattered around big trees and points of Islands around little trees.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Water conditions are normal. Perch scattered around little trees in Turtle Shell area on siners and jigs two feet deep. Black bass scattered around big trees in Turtle Shell and Ames Springs on plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake using shiners and large earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees and small trees in Sand Island area two feet deep on worms and crickets.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O ‘ the Pines 903-755-2530
Water level is normal. Perch are good up creek beds three to four feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass are good up creek beds on plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines with shiners or large earth worms. Bram scattered in creek beds two to three feet deep on crickets and worms.