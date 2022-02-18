Marshall
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Dunaway
2021 Record: 17-17
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Mount Pleasant)
Key returning players: Garrett Cotten ... Jacob Oden ... Dallan Shaw ... Andrew Phillips ... Henry Roth ... Javarius Mitchell
Newcomers to watch: Caden Noblit
Looks good: “We are competing everyday in all aspects of our workouts. On and off the field. In the weight room. We are learning to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations.” — Dunaway
Needs work: “We only return three guys that started every game for us last year, so we have to gain experience from new guys quickly. We have to have team at bats and do what we are coached to do at the plate. We lost two of our three starting pitchers from last year. We need guys to step up in those positions that can change speeds and compete in the strike zone.” — Dunaway
Did you know: Dunaway is starting his ninth season at Marshall, and the Mavericks have missed the playoffs just once after his initial season ... Marshall’s trip to the regional quarterfinals was the first in 17 years and the fifth in school history
Hallsville
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Chris Whatley
2021 Record: 33-9
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
Key returning players: Matt Houston (.361, 31 RBI) ... Landon Bowden (11-2, 107 strikeouts, 1.04 ERA) ... Logan Jones (.282, 29 RBI) ... Carson Blakeley (5-1, 25 strikeouts, 1.57 ERA) ... Sawyer Dunagan
Newcomers to watch: Dusty Carver ... Conner White ... Carter Rogas ... Jack Holladay ... Ethan Miller ... Grayson Werth ... Garrett Smith ... Joe Torrans ... Blake Cox ... Alex Allen ... Ashton Garza
Looks good: “I think we will put a fast team on the field. We’re only returning five guys that have played in a varsity game, but we’re picking things up quickly and will be ready to be tested in the first three very competitive tournaments.” — Whatley
Needs work: “Being a young team on the field, as much playing time and as many at bats as we can get will only get us where we want to be.” — Whatley
Did you know: The Bobcats reached the Class 5A state finals last season ... This is Whatley’s first season as the program’s head coach ... Houston was the district’s MVP, Bowden was the district’s Sophomore of the Year and Dunagan earned district Defensive Player of the Year honors last season
Elysian Fields
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Sean Struwe
2021 Record: 25-10
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Troup, Arp, Harleton, Jefferson, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Blake Merritt ... David Hutson ... Jase Greenslate ... Jase Alaniz ... Kip Lewis ... Luke Dabney
Newcomers to watch: Judson Illingworth ... Lannon Collum ... Brody Parker ... Lawson Swank
Looks good: “We feel good about having a young an savvy, baseball-minded group of guys. Most of our returners will be going into the season wit hsome good experience from last year’s season.” — Struwe
Needs work: “Basic, situational type needs. We need to see as many different ifs and buts to work making adjustments on the fly and see how we react in difficult situations. We will have a few new guys playing some new positions and need to to work on everyone gelling together.” — Struwe
Did you know: The EF baseball field has a new turf surface, a new LED lighting system, new stands, a new pressbox and all new fencing bordering the field
Jefferson
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Joe Koesel
2021 Record: 6-18
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Tatum, Arp, Troup, Harleton, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Caden Whatley ... Luke McMullen (.347) ... Bryce Clark (2-2, 53 strikeouts; .333 average) ... Ryan Yeater (.20) ... Judsen Carter (.271, 10 RBI) ... Dylan Washington (.240) ... Caden Rutz (4.70 ERA, 20 strikeouts; .312 average) ... Parker Grubbs (5.01 ERA, .263 averae) ... Knox Tomlinson (.250) ... Lucas Polver ... Steve Washington
Newcomers to watch: Chris Bowman ... Erik Burns ... Brayden Clark ... Alex Aviles
Looks good: “Being a first-year baseball coach at Jefferson, the effort has been there to get the Dawgs back on track to compete and play winning baseball.” — Koesel
Needs work: “We need to mesh as a team and learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses.” — Koesel
Did you know: Koesel is returning to the diamond after six years coaching his daughters in golf. He has a 468-155 record overall, and won a baseball state title at Gunter
Harleton
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: D.J. Beck
2021 Record: 21-9
District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Troup, Waskom, Jefferson, Tatum)
Key returning players: Taber Childs (.536, 29 RBI, 22 SB; 9-2, 73 strikeouts, 1.11 ERA) ... Blake Weaver (.323, 19 RBI, 21 SB) ...Luke Wright (.320, 19 RBI, 16 SB) ... Braden Hopkins(.307, 26 RBI; 3-1, 3.76 ERA) ... Carson Brown (.298, 15 RBI) ... Dylan Armstrong (.279, 12 RBI) ... Hunter Shirts (.259, 10 RBI) ... Kaden Short (2-0, 4.12 ERA)
Newcomers to watch: Dylon Dunnigan
Looks good: “Team leadership and experience.” — Beck
Needs work: “Having better approaches at the plate with better offensive production.” — Beck
Did you know: Childs was the district offensive MVP last season