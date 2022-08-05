MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Christina Miller
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Whitehouse, Tyler)
Key returning players: Caitlyn Ellenburg ... Isabella Emery
Looks good: “In the short time I’ve been at Marshall, I have seen a great deal of potential with this team. They have worked hard all summer during skills, strength and conditioning workouts. My staff (Amber Williams, Kim Anderson, Kaitlin Richards) are extremely excited about the upcoming season.” — Miller
Did you know: This is the first time in five years Marshall volleyball has had an all female staff
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Tara Wait
2021 Record: 24-12
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Tyler, Whitehouse, Texas High)
Key returning players: Lauren Pyle ... Macie Nelson ... Olivia Simmons ... Cate Thomas
Newcomers to watch: Annabelle Sutton ... Maci Mahan ... Charli Baker ... Savanah Sutton ... Chloe Wright ... Leah Conley
Looks good: “Team chemistry and team leadership. Very talented athletes in each class.” — Wait
Needs work: “Finishing plays as strong as we start them. Consistency.” — Wait
Did you know: Wait has a 110-85 record overall and a 24-12 record at Hallsville as a head coach
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellow Jackets
Coach: Crystal O’Brien
2021 Record: 9-23
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Arp, Waskom, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Kyleigh Griffin ... Ava Hennigan ... Kerrigan Love ... Presley Doyle ... Kyleigh Stephens ... Allison O’Brien ... Gracey Struwe
Newcomers to watch: Myah Silliman ... Madison Owens
Looks good: “The players worked so hard this summer at workouts. During summer league they played like a team, and their energy was stronger than I have ever seen it.” — O’Brien
Needs work: “We have to keep up the energy and never give up. The players have the potential and they just need to believe in themselves. The experience of play will help us improve every game.” — O’Brien
Did you know: Elysian Fields began playing volleyball 20 years ago