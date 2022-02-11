Marshall
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Amber Williams
2021 Record: 12-11
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, Texas High)
Key returning players: Maggie Truelove (.516, 7 SB) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (.457, 13 SB) … Wendy Esquivel (.314) … Wendy De La Paz (.306)
Newcomers to watch: Tierranni Johnson … Lauren Minatrea … Briana Theus
Looks good: “The team is really buying into the process of program building and wanting to learn the game and improve.” — Williams
Needs work: “We are still working on perfecting the little things and making all plays intentionally and with a purpose.” — Williams
Did you know: This is Marshall’s 26th softball season
Hallsville
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Kayla Whatley
2021 Record: 27-7-1
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
Key returning players: Mallory Pyle … Kammie Walker … Danyelle Molina … Jaryn Nelson … Lily Soto … Sara Houston
Newcomers to watch: Hope Miles … Miley Stovall
Looks good: “This team lost some key players, but we have a lot returning. I am confident in the leadership of these seniors who have a vision of what our goals are as a team.” — Whatley
Needs work: “Pitching and hitting. You always need to work on those.” — Whatley
Did you know: Hallsville reached the state semifinals a year ago … Both Hallsville assistant coaches, Allison Strickland (McKinney) and Sarah Suggs (Hendrix) played on Hallsville’s 2001 state tournament team and both were named to the All-Tournament Team
Elysian Fields
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Lexi Commander
2021 Record: 15-12
District: 16-3A (Arp, Harleton, Jefferson, Tatum, Troup, Waskom, West Rusk)
Key returning players: Kelsey O’Brien (.259) … Corrisa McPhail (.350) … Cora Creech (.242, 4 HR, 22 RBI) … Morgan Shaw (.230, 15 RBI) … Bryanne Beavers (.200) … Trista Bell … Kaylee Kelly
Newcomers to watch: Gracey Struwe
Looks good: “Team chemistry.” — Commander
Needs work: “Stepping up into leadership roles after losing four key senior leaders last year.” — Commander
Did you know: Commander, starting her 12 season at Elysian Fields, has a career coaching record of 201-124 … The 2021 team was named NFCA High School All-American Scholar for the 2020 season and was a top 10 team for GPA