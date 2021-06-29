Tony Romo, former quarterback for America’s Team, is hoping to play for an American golf championship.
Romo and a field of golfers from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Canada will compete in a U.S. Amateur qualifier on Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club, 568 East Wilkins Road in Gladewater.
Here are five things to know when he tees off at 9:10 a.m. on hole No. 1.
Who Advances?: Three golfers will earn spots in the 121st United States Amateur, scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
What will Romo and contenders need to shoot?: Tempest Director of Golf/Head Golf Professional Randy Wade said, “I think it will take 4-6 under to qualify for three spots.”
Attempts at qualifying for Romo?: In 2018, Romo competed for a U.S. Amateur spot at Mascoutin Golf Club in Berlin, Wisconsin, carding a 6-over 150 (74-76) to tied for 15th. Two spots were available for qualifying. ... In May, Romo tried to qualify for the U.S. Open in Gunter, carding a 3-over 75 and missing a playoff by two strokes. Eight players qualified for the sectional out of a field of 132 at The Bridges Golf Club. He also took part in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship in April at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington. He missed the cut by 17 strokes. ... On May 14, 2019, Romo attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, but did not advance after 3-over 74, missing out on one of the eight spots by four strokes. He also tried in 2018 and has played in three PGA Tour events, the last at the 2019 AT&T Bryon Nelson Classic (missing cut) and Romo’s first two PGA Tour appearances were in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and in 2019. He missed the cut in both events, finishing each at 15 over. ... Romo is coming off a tie for third place in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville, Wisconsin. He carded rounds of 70-67-64-70. ... He is a two-time winner of the American Century Championship that is held in July near Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.
The Course?: The Tempest is a par-72 layout that plays 7,229 yards from the championship tees. The 2018 renovation layout by architect Jeffrey Brauer, continues to pick up statewide honors for its outstanding combination of East Texas wooded beauty and challenge. It recently became the only course in Texas, public or private, to go from unranked to Top 50 in the state in the 2021 Dallas Morning News statewide rankings. It is ranked No. 42 among the 800 courses in Texas. Last year, Tempest was the No. 2 best new course in Texas which led to the Top 50 ranking this year. Of the top 50 courses rated in the state by the Morning News annual survey, the only statewide poll in Texas, only the City of Arlington-owned Texas Rangers golf club, which recently hosted a Korn Ferry Tour event, is ranked one spot higher.
How to Watch?: The 36-hole event is open to the public. Romo is scheduled to tee off at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on hole No. 1 and at 3 p.m. off hole No. 10. There is parking at The Tempest and adjacent near the giant U.S. Flag and flagpole. There is also Neptune’s Grille & Bar.