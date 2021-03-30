The 50th annual Eastman High School Tennis Tournament, featuring 21 teams playing on five courts, is set for today in and around Longview.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. today at Longview High School (All A doubles), Spring Hill High School (all girls singles), Pine Tree High School (all boys singles), Hallsville High School (boys and girls B doubles) and LeTourneau University (B mixed doubles).
The event, sponsored by Eastman and the Longview Tennis Association, will welcome teams from Longview, Kilgore, Christian Heritage Classical School, Pine Tree, Nacogdoches, White Oak, Tyler Legacy, Texas High, Crandall, Center, Woden, Carthage, Hallsville, Gladewater, Elysian Fields, Trinity School of Texas, Marshall, Grace Community, Gilmer, Spring Hill and Henderson.
According to Tracy White of the Longview Tennis Association, the tournament was started in 1971 by Larry Hollis, an Eastman employee. When Hollis left Eastman in the 1980s, White, also an Eastman employee, was asked to volunteer to take over organizing and running the high school tournament and also the Eastman Adult Tennis Tournament.
White, with the help of Eastman employees Gary Bowles and Darrell Rachels, ran the events for approximately 35 years.
The adult tournament is no longer run, but the high school event annually draws between 200 and 300 players.