TYLER — The golf championship of the Lone Star State is back in the Rose City this week.
It is a mid-summer day’s dream for golf fanatics and football fans as the 52nd playing of the Higginbotham Texas State Open is returning to The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The event is conducted by the Northern Texas PGA.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo set to participate.
Higginbotham is returning as title sponsor for the second year after signing a multi-year agreement with the Northern Texas PGA in 2021, and the Championship will be presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank.
This year marks the 11th time The Cascades has hosted — a record for any facility in the storied history of TSO.
“The membership at the club, as well as the entire community of Tyler embrace the Higginbotham Texas State Open. Our team is very excited to continue to work with the exceptional team at The Cascades Country Club,” said Mark Harrison, Executive Director/CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, said.
This year’s Championship will be a 72-hole stroke play event and consist of 156 professionals and amateurs who will play 36-holes before a cut is made to the low 55 scores and ties. The field will be made up of exempt players as well as qualifiers who will compete for a projected purse of $200,000.
The Higginbotham Texas State Open is open to all professionals, competitive amateurs and junior golfers with advanced tournament experience.
Qualifying for the tournament was conducted during the months of June and July at 16 qualifying sites.
There are a record 10 past champions in the field this year, and they include:
Jack Ireland (2021) — 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open Champion at The Cascades, record score of 25-under-par, 63-64-64-64—255;
Mitchell Meissner (2020) — 50th Texas State Open Champion at The Cascades, with a score of 19-under-par, 67-65-63-66—261;
Kyle Pritchard (2019) — Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open Champion at The Cascades, with a score of 21-under-par, 63-67-61-68—259;
Ben Kern, PGA (2018) — Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open Champion at The Cascades, at 14-under-par, 70-64-62-70—266;
Brax McCarthy (2017) — Veritex Bank Texas State Open Champion at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, with a score of 18-under-par, 65-65-65-67—262;
Anthony Broussard (2014) — Bright Realty Texas State Open Champion at The Lakes at Castle Hills in Lewisville, with a score of 19-under-par, 64-65-67-72—268;
Nathan Tyler (2012) — Bright Realty Texas State Open Champion at The Lakes at Castle Hills in Lewisville, with a score of 8-under-par, 71-70-70-69—280;
Robert Gwin (a)(2010) — Chesapeake Energy Texas State Open Champion at The Cascades, with a score of 15-under-par, 66-65-68-66—265; (Gwin won this event as a professional golfer but has since regained amateur status);
Mikel Martinson (2009) — Chesapeake Energy Texas State Open Champion at The Cascades, with a score of 16-under-par, 70-64-65-65—264;
Mark Walker (2004) — Texas State Open Champion at White Bluff Resort (New Course) in Whitney, with a score of 15-under-par, 68-67-68-70—273.
Area golfers scheduled to participate include: Blake Elliott, Bullard; Chapman Herwood, Tyler; Logan Lockwood, Van; Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs; and Adam Renfroe, Tyler.
Golfers from 10 states are slated to participate, including Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida; Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Golfers from eight countries are set to take part: United States, Australia, England, Finland, Korea, New Zealand, Scotland and South Africa.
Proceeds from the tourney will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the awarding of the Higginbotham Texas State Open scholarship.
The scholarship is designated for an NTPGA Junior Tour Member from the Tyler area who will be attending college this fall. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation is projected to award more than $600,000 in scholarships to approximately 65 high school seniors from North Texas.