Hallsville baseball has always dreamed about playing for a state championship, so it plans to jump at its first opportunity on Saturday. That will occur when the 33-8 Bobcats face the 36-8-1 Barbers Hill Eagles in the UIL 5A state title game at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond. The first pitch is scheduled for noon.
“We’re here,” said Hallsville head baseball coach Scott Mitchell. “We’re playing the last game of the year. Our first goal was to get to the dance. Then, we won the district championship. After that, we talked about it’s a dance contest now and we want to be one of the last ones left on the dance floor to see which pretty girl we get at the end.”
“Our saying’s been next verse and next song,” he added. “[On Thursday] when we got together after the [state semifinal] game, one of my kids said ‘Hey coach, this is the last song’ and all the kids got excited. They know this is our chance. They’re ready for it. I think they’ll come out and give everything they have like they always have.”
The program has enjoyed a lot baseball success over the years, but its furthest advancement prior to this season was in 2014 when it lost the Class 4A state semifinal to Aledo. The 2021 team has already surpassed that mark when it recorded a come-from-behind 4-2 state semifinal win against Leander Rouse on Thursday.
“It’s the epitome of what this team is all about,” Mitchell said of his team’s strong finish to this year’s state semifinal. “We’re a team. We’re not a group of individuals and I think that was very evident [on Thursday]. Our rightfielder misplayed a ball early in the game that gave them the lead and we could’ve hung our heads. We could’ve started pointing fingers. But instead, we came off the field and our pitcher was the first one that went to our rightfielder and hugged his neck and said ‘Hey, keep your head up. We’re going to get this’.”
“The chemistry is incredible,” he continued. “They’re a bunch of kids that are loving each other, playing hard for each other and living in the moment.”
Hallsville has leaned on its pitching staff throughout the season and plans to add another stellar performance on Saturday. It starts with the Bobcats’ top two pitchers, 2021 Texas State commit Jeb Drewery and 2023 TCU commit Landon Bowden, who have traded impressive starts in the regional championship and state semifinal. Drewery recorded an eight-strikeout performance in last week’s regional championship series opener against Frisco Wakeland before adding seven more in Thursday’s state semifinal win against Leander Rouse. Bowden now looks to follow his regional championship-clinching performance, which allowed only three hits.
“Just staying the course, being who he’s been, relaxing, taking deep breaths, controlling his emotions and trying to stay under control,” Mitchell said of how Bowden can produce another successful outing in the state championship game.
The only remaining team in Hallsville’s way is an opponent that doesn’t cross paths with it much. But, the Bobcats like their chances against Barbers Hill because of that.
The Eagles advanced to this stage by beating Manvel in a three-game bi-district series to open the postseason, earning an area round sweep of Richmond Foster, topping Santa Fe in the three-game Class 5A Region III quarterfinal series and recording series sweeps against Lake Creek in the 5A Region II semifinal and Friendswood in the 5A Region II championship before ousting Amarillo 12-8 in the other 5A state semifinal on Thursday.
“We don’t play in the same region and we don’t play any of the same teams, so our common denominators are not there,” Mitchell said of his next team’s opponent. “I think that might be in our favor. We’re going into it, kinda like a sandlot team. We don’t know a lot about them and they don’t know a lot about us. We’re just going to play straight up baseball and see what happens.”