The University Interscholastic League approved some new rules during the meeting of the UIL Council on Sunday and Monday in Austin.
One of the changes was that a best-of-three series will now be required in the baseball playoffs leading up to the state tournament in Class 6A and Class 5A for at least this season as a one-year pilot program.
Previously, teams had the option of flipping a coin for either a one-game playoff or a best-of-three series.
Area coaches weighed in on the change.
“Ever since I’ve been coaching, I’ve thought everything should be a three-game series,” first-year Tyler Legacy head baseball coach Tim Arden said. “To me, the best team is going to win the majority of the time. I hate feeling like I’ve been beaten because of one good pitcher or one bad game without having another chance.”
“Honestly, I’ve always been a series guy,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “I believe in the playoffs, it should be a series. The best team usually wins in a series. Any team can get lucky in one game.”
“To me, I like it. I always go a series,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said. “I can’t remember going one game unless I was forced to even when I was in lower classifications. I think it’s a great rule change.”
All three coaches have coached at lower classifications.
Arden just came to Legacy from Class 3A Brock, where the Eagles advanced to the UIL State Tournament in each of the past two seasons and went a series the entire way through the playoffs. He also coached Sunnyvale to a state championship in 2014 and was forced into a one-game situation in the regional semifinals.
Before taking over at Whitehouse, Branch was at Cayuga, Arp, Frankston and Oakwood. Before getting to Longview, Goldman was at Carthage and Pollok Central, leading Carthage to a state championship in 2009.
They had mixed views on if the rule should or would trickle down to the smaller classifications.
“I really think it will just be the higher classifications,” Arden said. “There are so many schools at the lower levels that don’t have enough pitching.”
“If it goes down to the small-school level, it gets dicey,” Branch said. “I think there would be a lot of pushback.”
“I think they should do it at least in 4A and 3A,” Goldman said. “I think with the pitch count now, we are developing a lot more pitchers, even at the lower level. Anything can happen in a one-game. I think the better team generally wins in a two-out-of-three series at the high school level. I think it would be a good rule change for everyone.”
Arden and Goldman both recalled when they were placed in one-game situations late in the playoffs.
During Sunnyvale’s state championship run in 2014, the Raiders faced Hughes Springs in the regional semifinals, and the Mustangs had Dylan Moore, who was 35-0 in his career up until that point.
“The year we won state, we lost a flip to Hughes Springs,” Arden said. “We were fortunate enough to beat them. It makes it nerve-racking for one game.”
In the 2013 regional semifinals, Carthage faced a Silsbee team that had been going series until that point but decided to flip Carthage for one game. Silsbee won 4-1 and then defeated Diboll in the regional finals to advance to the state tournament.
“We had a really good team at Carthage in 2013, and we lost a flip to Silsbee,” Goldman said. “They had gone two of three the whole way, but (Michael) Nelson wanted to go one, and they won.”
Even with the change, the state baseball tournament will still remain a four-team single elimination tournament. Arden and Goldman said they don’t see that changing because of so many logistics behind it that would be affected, but Branch said he could see a scenario where it does change in some capacity in the future.
“I do think it will change,” Branch said. “A lot of people talk about it every year at coaching school. The issue is the venues and trying to get it done in one week. They would have to extend it a week. Or maybe just make the championship a series. There are several options.”
Other changes by the UIL were:
— Allowing Class 2A schools to play up with Class 4A soccer as Class 3A schools can currently do.
— Allowing two golf coaches to actively coach during the course of play for all tournaments.
— Holding the State Marching Band contest for all conferences every year. Previously, it was just for odd-numbered conferences on odd-numbered years and even-numbered conferences on even-numbered years.