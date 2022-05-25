Here in East Texas, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial beginning of Summer. Most area schools are out and many boating families will be headed to the lake.
Camping, skiing, tubing, fishing and swimming will be on the agenda for the long holiday weekend. Many of these boats have not been out of storage since last Labor Day. These boats will likely run fine but the problems of old gas, dead batteries and other mechanical issues may arise. Other boats have been winterized/serviced but perhaps the trailer was not properly serviced and maintained.
This could cause problems before ever reaching the ramp. Take some time to walk around your watercraft and do a small inspection before heading out.
There is a long list of maintaining your vessels but I put together a short list of items (in no particular order):
Check your batteries. If your boat has multiple batteries, of course this means all of them. Trolling motor batteries are deep cycle which are designed for this application. The constant charging and discharging repetitively is what these batteries are designed for. The new lithium batteries are smaller, lighter and can be configured as different amp hour/volt combinations.
In other words, a trolling motor that required 36volts could use 3 lead cell or agm batteries whereas a single 36volt lithium battery could be used. The new lithium batteries are expensive but most come with a 10 or more year warranty.
Make sure your fuel is fresh and while you are checking, oil should be on the list. Two stroke outboards will require oil as part of the fuel mix and 4 stroke outboards and inboards with have crankcase oil that is just as important to the engine. Changing fuel filters, a fresh set of plugs along with water pumps, impellers and the ever present mud-dobber nests that somehow always seem find something to plug up are all part of the maintenance schedule. Running lights and all other lighting. On boards lights have become popular over the past few years and they help with night operations.
By the way, the running lights must be on any time the boat is underway after sunset. This actually brings up a list published by the Texas Parks &Wildlife Department. The boater’s checklist is paraphrased at the bottom. The list is good advice as it makes your boating safer and if followed eliminates the possibility of getting a citation. Finally, check your trailer bearings, hitch and lights. Hit the grease fittings, clean up any rusty hitches or locking/brake mechanisms as well as brake fluid or batteries for braking. Finding any problems in the driveway is much better than on the way to the lake.
The lakes will probably be crowded this weekend so always keep an eye out for possible collisions.
Enjoy your Memorial Day and remember all of our armed forces men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.