This morning, Sunday, December 27, I stepped out onto the porch and grabbed today’s paper, the one you’re reading now, and realized it’s the last Sunday paper of 2020. As I unwrapped the paper out of the plastic, I walked back into toward my kitchen and discovered an oddly familiar yet scary site – it’s a younger me. Well, not much younger, just a year, but as you can imagine, I was quite taken back. Both my 2020 and my 2019 versions were in fact.
My 2020 self just stood there dumbfounded as my 2019 self just sat there, equally dumbfounded. Both were at loss for words. As we open our mouths to speak, no sounds came out, just air.
“Um, wow, you gained a few gray hairs there didn’t you?” my 2019 self finally said.
“Well, I only wish that was the worst thing that happened in 2020,” my current self responded.
“What do you mean 2020?” the 2019 version of me asked. “We’re not quite there yet.”
Questioning myself in more ways than one, I pulled glanced again at the paper I had just grabbed from my patio and showed it to last year’s version of me. Both the current me and the younger me just stared blankly at the front page of sports with this column along with District 9-5A Division II story and story of the Cowboys and Eagles being close to elimination.
“This is a joke, a really well done joke I’ll admit,” the 2019 me said while flipping through page-by-page, assuming if today’s paper had the wrong date, it wouldn’t be on every page of the paper, and it’s the same throughout.
The 2020 me, who I wish was I could say became far less clumsy in the past 12 months, saw the 2019 me try to piece it all together, while in the process, spilled coffee all over a plain-white t-shirt.
“Well that answers the question about how that stain got there,” my current self said under my breath.
“OK, if this is true, who wins the Super Bowl? March Madness? The World Series?”
“Whoa, slow it down or you’ll give yourself or me, or I guess us, a heart attack to go along with those extra gray hairs,” I tell myself. “Look, I don’t know what’s going on here but as weird as this is, it’s not as weird as other things that have happened it 2020, or in your case, will happen?”
“Really?” the younger me questioned. “Is it common for people in the future to talk to themselves from different years?”
“The Chiefs won the Super Bowl,” the older me said, jumping to his sports questions, “but there was no March Madness. High school sports shut down for the spring. All sports did in fact. States went on lockdown and toilet paper was nowhere to be found. When the lockdown ended, masks became required everywhere in public.”
Still not quite sure what to believe, the 2019 version of me said, “Why did everything shut down? Did sports ever pick back up?”
“A pandemic virus, known as the Coronavirus and COVID-19, started overseas and made its way to the states and created an apocalypse-like feel, and to be safe, along with everything else, sports on every level shut down. The NBA eventually came back but every team played its games in what was known as “The Bubble” in Orlando. The MLB played 60 games. All these games were played without fans in attendance. The World Series was held in the Rangers new ballpark but the Rangers were not in it. The Dodgers beat the Rays.
“What about football?” the young me asked the old me.
“Yeah, things remained weird in the fall,” the 2020 me said. “The NFL had no preseason but the regular season started on time. It’s currently week 16 and the Bills lead the AFC Eat with an 11-3 record and the Browns are 10-4.”
“OK, you’re either too old and senile or you’re lying because that’s too much,” the 2019 me said. “There’s no way I’m believing that. What happens with college and high school football?”
“Well, some college conferences said they weren’t playing in the fall, then changed their minds for whatever reason but all the schedules got way out of whack. Texas high schools had a bizarre schedule. The 1A through 4A started on time but the 5A and 6A teams started four weeks later, so we had some teams playing district games and others were deep in the playoffs.”
“Wow, all this mess because of a virus?” 2019 said, still trying to decide on what was true and what was false. “So what’s something you know now that you wish you had known when you were me?”
“Dang, so many questions,” I tell my younger self.
“It’s what I/we do, you know, as a journalist,” 2019 me said. “Besides, if you could be prepared by knowing what’s in store for the upcoming year?”
“Well first of all, enjoy as many sports as you can, whether it’s high school, college or pro,” the soon-to-be-2021 version of myself answered. “At the same time though, don’t look for happiness in those things for those things, especially since it’s going to seem like eternity without them for you. Instead, take advantage of being able to have conversations with friends and family, whether they’re sports-related or not. If you see any first responders, tell them thanks for their hard work and selflessness, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Enjoy the little things of life because like the old cliché goes, ‘You don’t know what you’ve got, until it’s gone.’”
I was a bit shocked to hear words come out of my own mouth and after they did, I just stared blankly once again, pondering what I just said and came to the conclusion that those words aren’t just good advice for someone about to face a pandemic but perhaps the world might be a slightly better place if we could all enjoy the little things and appreciate the good things of life, whether it’s sports, a conversation with a friend or the smell of coffee in the morning. That’s what I plan to do in 2021, whether we remain in a pandemic or not. I also definitely plan to watch and enjoy the world of sports because as we learned this year, that too could be gone.