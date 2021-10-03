We recently passed the 20-year anniversary of Tom Brady’s NFL debut.
Think about that – 20 years.
Not only is the guy still playing, but he’s playing at an ungodly high level we’ve never seen and probably never will see someone play at the age of 44. I’m not a Brady fan but it’s hard to argue against him being the greatest quarterback of all time. He has more Super Bowl rings than any franchise and if his new team defeats his old team tonight, he’ll have defeated all 32 NFL teams.
That’s another thing that has changed since Brady first took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe on September 23, 2001 – the NFL was made up of 31 teams, six divisions, three divisions in each conference. We had an AFC and NFC central divisions instead of north and south divisions.
When Brady joined the league, Peyton Manning’s Colts were in same division as Brady’s Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals were in the NFC East. The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints were in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks were in the AFC and the Houston Texans were not yet formed.
Allow me to remind you the 2001 season, which involved the “Tuck Rule,” (I’m sure Raiders fans like to use a different word for it) ended with Brady and the Patriots upsetting what we knew as the “Greatest Show on Turf” for their first Super Bowl victory.
That following year, The Houston Texans were formed, drafted David Carr from Fresno State with the No. 1 overall pick and the divisions were realigned to what they are today.
Think about that for a minute.
Remember how hard the Texans were to watch (I know, and still are) as the their paper-thin offensive line was allowing Carr to get sacked on pretty much every play? Well not only was Brady already playing at that point but he had already won a Super Bowl before the Texans ever played a single down. Carr was in the league for about a decade and Brady is still going strong playing in the league with Carr’s brother Derek, who’s 12 years younger than the Texans first-ever selection.
America will be watching as Tom Brady returns to Foxboro where it all began.
Tonight’s Sunday Night Football programming will be true reality TV. It’ll be interesting to see how the Patriots fans respond to Brady and what the interaction, if any, will be like between Brady and Bill Belichick. Will Brady go to the wrong sideline?
I expect the Patriots fans to give their former quarterback a warm welcoming. He did after all invest nearly 20 years in the franchise. Before he took over for Bledsoe, the Patriots had only lost any Super Bowl they played in and he left them with six Lombardi Trophies. That’s what I call leaving a place in better condition than you found it.
A lot has changed in 20 years and will be interesting to see where the league is at in 20 years from now. One would assume Brady won’t be playing at age 64 but you know what they say happens when you assume.