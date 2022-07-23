Wow, I dozed off and took just a small cat nap and summer is already pretty much over.
I love summer break but don’t take that as a complaint. In fact, quite the contrary because it means football season is underway.
The first Monday of August is a day a lot of us have marked on our calendars because it’s the first day of football practices for a lot of high schools around the state of Texas. That’s usually when it sinks in for me – summer is in my rearview mirror and I’m looking toward a great season on the gridiron, whether it’s high school, college or pro football. What’s not to like?
One thing I say all the time and I’ve said it in my column a lot is I think football season starts at the perfect time. If it had to b the length of time that it is, there’s no better time for it to start than in the fall as schools are getting back into session, businesses pick back up and schedules are beyond busy but in the midst of that is an escape from all the craziness, a sweet relief that is the great game of football.
Another of the many indications that football season is around the corner is the fact that our #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll is out today. At the end of the season, we’ll be able to look back and either laugh at how far off our predictions were or be able say “called it,” for a few.
One of the reasons I got into this business was for the storylines of sports. I used to think everyone watched sports and picked out storylines. Regardless though, there’s no shortage of storylines for the upcoming high school football season and certainly not for Harrison County’s schools, three of which are entering the 2022 football season with a new head football coach.
I’m looking forward to seeing how the Marshall Mavericks do under the direction of Jack Alvarez and his new offense and wondering how much shorter Marshall’s games will be by keeping the ball on the ground more than in years past. I’m interesting in seeing how Waskom does with Greg Pearson leading the way as well as the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets led by Justin Crow.
And that’s not even scraping the barrel of storylines to watch unfold this season and the best part is, it’s another season in which I get a front row-seat to be able to tell the stories of the coaches and student-athletes.
Here’s to looking forward to a great 2022 football season.