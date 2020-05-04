Next softball season will be the beginning of a new era for Marshall as the Lady Mavs will play under new head coach Brent Achorn, who spent this last school year at Kemp High School.
“It was a chance to move up to 5A,” Achorn said. “I’ve coached 3A to 6A and I’ve been at 3A so I wanted to move back up. Also, we were trying to move closer to family in that area, so that’s one of the big reasons.”
Achorn has been in the coaching game for about two decades.
“I’ve been a head coach for 16 years,” he explained. “I coached football for a couple years at Tarleton State as a graduate assistant. So overall, next year will be my 22nd year coaching all together, high school and college.”
This past season gut cut short for Achorn and his Kemp squad. Before that, he was at Athens.
“My first year there, we went to the playoffs and I had nine freshmen starters on the playoff softball field,” he said. “The second year, I had the nine sophomores, another freshman had come in and we won a bi-district championship. The AD that hired me retired. Then two new principals and a new AD came in and they started bringing in their own people.”
Before coaching at Athens, Achorn was at Fossil Ridge when he had to put his coaching career on hold to help take care of his wife.
“I was there for six years and my wife got ovarian cancer,” he said. “The principal wanted to keep me there as a teacher so they separated my contract so I could take care of my wife for a year and I just taught for one year. Then she got cleared and was doing OK and I wanted to get back into coaching, so that’s why I went to Mabank.
“She’s been cancer for free, this year will be 10 years or nine years or something like that,” he continued. “We don’t have any kids because she had to go through that. “My wife played softball in high school and we’re high school sweethearts, so we’ve been together 33 years I guess. She loves softball and she gets to know the girls, so she said, ‘You know what, we can’t have kids but we get kids every softball and volleyball season.’ She comes around and likes to meet the kids. She talks to the girls.
“Because of my last name, ‘Achorn,’ I got the nickname ‘Coach Nut’ and it’s funny when the girls got to get to know my wife, they started calling her ‘Momma Nut.’ We don’t have kids but we do anything for these girls that we’ve coached.”
As the new coach in Marshall, Achorn said he plans to us the strengths of his team. “I heard a lot of good things about the Marshall girls and I try to coach to the strengths that we have,” he explained. “That first year in Mabank, they hadn’t been very good, but we had a lot of speed so we played a lot of small ball and stuff like that. I just build around the kids and what we’ve got and try to continue building.
“I haven’t been anywhere in my career where I’ve gone in and said, ‘OK, we’re going to do it this way, this way, this way,’ because you don’t know. You’ve got to go with the kids you’ve got. You’ve got to work with the strengths you have and go from there.
“I try to be aggressive,” he continued. “The girls laugh at me sometimes because they see a football coach come out and I get into it with the kids and they’ll laugh at me because I’m running down the third-base line with them, trying to get them to score and stuff like that. I really enjoy it and get into it with the girls and have fun with it. If you didn’t have fun with it, you wouldn’t be in this job.”
Achorn said the most rewarding part of coaching is the relationships. “It’s great to win and another good thing is to see their smiling faces when they do something good that you’ve taught them, but just building relationships with the kids,” he said.
“Next year will be my 20th year in high school and I still have girls who I coached my first year, who on Facebook where they talk to me and say, ‘Hey coach, I’m getting married,’ and they invite me to their wedding or send some stuff saying their having their first baby. So it’s about the relationships with the kids. I wouldn’t give that up.”
As he prepares for his job, he said expectations are high. “I’m going to come in there, talk to them and see what’s worked, what they like, what’s been working, build on that and tell them, ‘Expectations are high so we’re going to have to work hard and meet those expectations’ and hopefully push it to the next level,” he said.