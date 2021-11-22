After a career performance against Tougaloo College on November 15, Wiley College men’s basketball player Michael Aiken wins Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week for November 15-21.
Aiken scored a career-high 26 points with 17 coming in the second half. He shot 10-for-15 from the field and was 8-for-10 in the second half. He contributed two layups, a steal and an assist during an eight-point run with seven minutes left in the first half – which allowed the Wildcats to pull away in a 68-57 victory over Tougaloo College. Aiken added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
This was the third time in the last four which Aiken has led the team in scoring. He is averaging 17.8 points per game in his last four. He leads the team with 2.4 steals per game which ranks sixth in the conference.
Aiken joined the Wildcats after playing at Thurgood Marshall Public Charter in Washington D.C. He was Second Team All-State in 2019 and 2020 and Player of the Year in 2020.