Wiley College men’s basketball player Michael Aiken’s strong play caught the attention of the Red River Athletic Conference coaches as they recognized him as a 2022 All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Aiken sparked the Wildcats to nine of their 10 victories with his performance on both sides of the court. As a freshman, he led the team in scoring with 12.1 points per game. He was the leading scorer in six games and reached double figures in 10 of the 17 games he played. His career-high of 26 points against Tougaloo College on November 15, earned him RRAC Player of the Week. Aiken led the Red River Athletic Conference and ranked in the top 25 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with an 86 free throw shooting percentage. He helped others score as he ranked 11th in the conference with 3.1 assists per game. Aiken had three games with five or more assists.
Defensively, Aiken led the team and ranked third in the Red River Athletic Conference with 1.9 steals per game. He had six multi-steal games including seven against North American University on October 28. He averaged 3.1 rebounds per game.
The Wildcats had an unprecedented season. Their first seven conference games were postponed due to the rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Wiley College made up most of those games which caused them to have a week where they played four games in 72 hours. Unfortunately the tough schedule caused the Wildcats to miss the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since 2005.
This season was the last for Wiley College as a member of the Red River Athletic Conference. It will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference next season. Aiken will be one of several key players expected to return.