The Texas High School Coaches Association welcomed its Class of 2022 Hall of Honor inductees this weekend, and that included a pair of East Texas coaching legends.
The Saturday night event took place at San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and celebrated the careers of former East Texas coaches Dennis Alexander and Andy Griffin, as well as those of Brian Brazil, Todd Dodge and Tom Kimbrough from other parts of the state.
“I think it’s an outstanding class,” said THSCA president and Longview athletic director and head football coach John King, who also received the 2022 American Football coaches Association Power of Influence Award. “To have some East Texas flavor to it, makes me a little more excited. It tells you the quality of football played in East Texas and how the coaches are respected across the state.”
“It’s not just the wins that [the five coaches] had, but what they meant to high school football in Texas,” he added. “I talked to players who played for all of them and they had nothing but great things to say about them.”
Alexander was an all-district football, basketball and baseball player at Kilgore High School and later became a football and baseball lettermen at Rice University before a 45-year career that included high school coaching and athletic director roles. He earned a 340-140-11 head coaching record during his stops at Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Henderson, Harleton and Troup.
His career accomplishments were headlined by Daingerfield’s record-breaking 1983 state championship-winning campaign that included 16 victories, 14 defensive shutouts, and eight points allowed to opponents.
The football program also finished as the 1984 state runner-up and the 1985 state champion during his 13-year tenure.
Now, Alexander is joining an exclusive group of individuals that left a mark on, and helped shape Texas high school sports.
“It’s a nice honor, so we’re excited,” Alexander said of his induction. “I found out about the same time [in April]. I got a call on the Sunday before they said they would announce it on Tuesday.”
The timing couldn’t have been better for the Kilgore native because he’s going in during King’s tenure as THSCA president.
“I’m particularly proud to get to go in while John King is finishing up as president,” Alexander said of his membership in the THSCA Hall of Honor. “I’m just really happy to be able to go in at this time because of that.”
The event was expected to draw between 500 and 700 attendees. Alexander said 40 of the people were there for him, and he wouldn’t have reached this stage without them.
“All the places that I coached at contributed,” he said of his honor. “We got family members, and some players, coaches and friends that are going down for it. A lot of guys along the way, their sacrifices and their families made this thing possible.”
Griffin served as athletic director and head coach between his two terms at White Oak, and also led the Hull-Daisetta, Bridge City, Pasadena, Georgetown and Troup programs during a 41-year career that included a 243-116-6 record and 13 postseason appearances.
“Coach Griffin had a lot of good teams and did it in a lot of different places,” said King. “The cowboy hat on the sideline separates him from most of them. Just an old-school guy, but well-respected and a first-class person.”
Griffin guided White Oak between 1968 and 1973 and again between 1986 and 1994. Before his retirement in 2005, he added one final East Texas stop at Troup in the early 2000s. His time in the area allowed him to cross paths with Alexander on multiple occasions.
“I know Andy really well,” said Alexander. “I coached against him in my first year at Hughes Springs. He left for a while, and I coached against him again when he came back for his second stint [at White Oak]. At Daingerfield, we played him in the playoffs, so that was really neat.”