TYSHAWN TAYLOR, Longview
■ By-the-numbers: Taylor flashed major potential as a junior in helping lead the Lobos to a perfect 16-0 season and a Class 6A Division II state title in 2018, recording 121 tackles, three sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He put up similar numbers as a senior, finishing with 119 tackles, seven sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defended as the Lobos went 10-0 in the regular season and finished with an 11-1 record overall. Taylor had six double-digit tackle games along the way, including 14 in the season-opener against Lufkin, 17 against Rockwall-Heath and 18 in his final game as a Lobo in a second-round playoff loss to Dallas Jesuit.