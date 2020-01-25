LANDON MCKINNEY, Sabine
■ By-the-numbers: McKinney was the unquestioned leader on the offensive side for a Sabine team that set a school record with 10 wins and won the program’s first playoff game. After being injured as a sophomore, he came back strong a year ago as a senior with 1,623 passing yards, 907 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. He was just getting started. McKinney opened his senior season by passing for 131 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 62 yards and a TD against Carlisle. He had 205 passing yards, 56 rushing yards and five total touchdowns the next week and finished the season with 1,873 passing yards and 15 touchdowns and 1,300 rushing yards and 22 more scores. In his final game as a Cardinal, a playoff loss to Pottsboro, McKinney passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a pair of scores to give him 6,488 pass/run yards and 72 total touchdowns in his career.