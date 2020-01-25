KAI HORTON, Carthage
■ By-the-numbers: Horton announced his arrival by completing 14 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening win over Jacksonville, and he went on to complete 253 of 415 passes for 3,746 yards with 49 touchdowns and just six interceptions. From the second district game through the second round of the playoffs — a total of eight games — he threw 21 touchdown passes and no interceptions in 146 attepts. In the final 10 games of the season, he tossed 32 touchdown passes and was picked off twice, and in the playoffs he went 89 of 148 for 1,407 yards with 19 touchdowns and two picks. Horton passed for 200 or more yards in 12 of 16 games, threw two or more touchdown passes in 12 of 16 games and had four or more TD passes eight times. In the state title game against Waco La Vega, Horton finished 15 of 20 for 236 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions