Offense
Kai Horton
Position: Quarterback
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Completed 169 of 253 passes for 3,012 yards, 34 touchdowns and two interceptions. Also had one rushing TD and one receiving TD, and led Carthage to a 30-0 record and back-to-back state titles as a two-year starter
Kaden Meredith
Position: Running back
School: Longview
By the numbers: Carried 192 times for 1,398 yards and 26 touchdowns and added 4 catches for 51 yards and a TD to earn district offensive MVP honors
Trevion Sneed
Position: Running back
School: Mineola
By the numbers: Carried 337 times for 3,082 yards and 36 touchdowns
Jamarion Miller
Position: Running back
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: Carried 194 times for 1,666 yards and 20 touchdowns. Averaged 8.6 yards per carry, with long of 92 yards. No fumbles
Deiontray Hill
Position: Fullback
School: Paul Pewitt
By the numbers: Rushed for 1,828 yards and 25 touchdowns
D.J. Allen
Position: Receiver
School: Gladewater
By the numbers: Caught 59 passes for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns and carried seven times for 125 yards and two scores
Dylan Fluellen
Position: Receiver
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Caught 60 passes for 1,141 yards nd 18 touchdowns
Jalen Hale
Position: Receiver
School: Longivew
By the numbers: Caught 39 passes for 699 yards nad 11 touchdowns.
Montrell Smith
Position: Tight end
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Caught 15 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns, and graded out at 92 percent as a blocker with 22 knockdowns
Luke Jackson
Position: Center
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent with 28 knockdowns
Jackson Anderson
Position: Guard
School: Mineola
By the numbers: Graded out at 96 percent with 62 pancakes and no sacks allowed
Tavion Sterling
Position: Guard
School: Longview
By the numbers: Graded out at 85 percent. Top lineman for a team that produced two 1,000-yard rushers
Dion Daniels
Position: Tackle
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: Graded out at 97.2 percent with 31 pancakes, 23 knockdowns and no sacks allowed
Tee Kellum
Position: Tackle
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Graded out at 95 percent with 48 knockdowns for state champs. Three-year starter for teams that went 44-1 and won back-to-back state titles
Defense
Garfield Lawrence
Position: Line
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: 71 tackles, 8 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery
Tre Emory
Position: Line
School: Mount Pleasant
By the numbers: 78 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 3 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Jaymond Jackson
Position: Line
School: Lindale
By the numbers: 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 20 QP pressures, 7 TFL, 7 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception
Torami Dixon
Position: Line
School: West Rusk
By the numbers: 107 tackles, 18 TFL, 7 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked punts, 12 QP pressures
Kip Lewis
Position: Linebacker
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 140 tackles, 17 TFL, 14 QP hurries, 4 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception
Jack Janis
Position: Linebacker
School: Tyler Legacy
By the numbers: 136 tackles, 7 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson
Position: Linebacker
School: Longview
By the numbers: 58 tackles, 4 sacks, 12 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 5 PBU, 1 blocked punt, 1 fumble return for TD
Jackson Illingworth
Position: Linebacker
School: Elysian Fields
By the numbers: 149 tackles, 10 sacks, 9 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
Lyrik Rawls
Position: Back
School: Marshall
By the numbers: 57 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD
Brandon King
Position: Back
School: Carthage
By the numbers: 53 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 PBU, 9 interceptions. State title game defensive MVP had 4 interceptions and two pick 6s in the championship game against Gilmer
Donovan Adkins
Position: Back
School: Kilgore
By the numbers: 74 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 TFL, 6 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Travion Ates
Position: Back
School: Tyler
By the numbers: 102 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 interceptions, 9 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Manny Moore
Position: Punter
School: Van
By the numbers: Averaged 49 yards on 40 punts, including boots of 65, 68 and 72 yards
Landon Love
Position: Kicker
School: Lindale
By the numbers: 68 PATs, 6-8 field goals with long of 37 yards, 32 touchbacks on his kickoffs