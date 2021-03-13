Carthage 5.jpg

Kai Horton (12) stiff-arms Gilmer’s Omero Orona (33) during a first quarter run in the state championship game between Gilmer and Carthage High Schools played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 18.

 Rob Graham/News Messenger File Photo

Offense

Kai Horton

Position: Quarterback

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Completed 169 of 253 passes for 3,012 yards, 34 touchdowns and two interceptions. Also had one rushing TD and one receiving TD, and led Carthage to a 30-0 record and back-to-back state titles as a two-year starter

Kaden Meredith

Position: Running back

School: Longview

By the numbers: Carried 192 times for 1,398 yards and 26 touchdowns and added 4 catches for 51 yards and a TD to earn district offensive MVP honors

Trevion Sneed

Position: Running back

School: Mineola

By the numbers: Carried 337 times for 3,082 yards and 36 touchdowns

Jamarion Miller

Position: Running back

School: Tyler Legacy

By the numbers: Carried 194 times for 1,666 yards and 20 touchdowns. Averaged 8.6 yards per carry, with long of 92 yards. No fumbles

Deiontray Hill

Position: Fullback

School: Paul Pewitt

By the numbers: Rushed for 1,828 yards and 25 touchdowns

D.J. Allen

Position: Receiver

School: Gladewater

By the numbers: Caught 59 passes for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns and carried seven times for 125 yards and two scores

Dylan Fluellen

Position: Receiver

School: Gilmer

By the numbers: Caught 60 passes for 1,141 yards nd 18 touchdowns

Jalen Hale

Position: Receiver

School: Longivew

By the numbers: Caught 39 passes for 699 yards nad 11 touchdowns.

Montrell Smith

Position: Tight end

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Caught 15 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns, and graded out at 92 percent as a blocker with 22 knockdowns

Luke Jackson

Position: Center

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Graded out at 90 percent with 28 knockdowns

Jackson Anderson

Position: Guard

School: Mineola

By the numbers: Graded out at 96 percent with 62 pancakes and no sacks allowed

Tavion Sterling

Position: Guard

School: Longview

By the numbers: Graded out at 85 percent. Top lineman for a team that produced two 1,000-yard rushers

Dion Daniels

Position: Tackle

School: Tyler Legacy

By the numbers: Graded out at 97.2 percent with 31 pancakes, 23 knockdowns and no sacks allowed

Tee Kellum

Position: Tackle

School: Carthage

By the numbers: Graded out at 95 percent with 48 knockdowns for state champs. Three-year starter for teams that went 44-1 and won back-to-back state titles

Defense

Garfield Lawrence

Position: Line

School: Tyler Legacy

By the numbers: 71 tackles, 8 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

Tre Emory

Position: Line

School: Mount Pleasant

By the numbers: 78 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 3 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Jaymond Jackson

Position: Line

School: Lindale

By the numbers: 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 20 QP pressures, 7 TFL, 7 PBU, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception

Torami Dixon

Position: Line

School: West Rusk

By the numbers: 107 tackles, 18 TFL, 7 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked punts, 12 QP pressures

Kip Lewis

Position: Linebacker

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 140 tackles, 17 TFL, 14 QP hurries, 4 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception

Jack Janis

Position: Linebacker

School: Tyler Legacy

By the numbers: 136 tackles, 7 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson

Position: Linebacker

School: Longview

By the numbers: 58 tackles, 4 sacks, 12 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 5 PBU, 1 blocked punt, 1 fumble return for TD

Jackson Illingworth

Position: Linebacker

School: Elysian Fields

By the numbers: 149 tackles, 10 sacks, 9 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Lyrik Rawls

Position: Back

School: Marshall

By the numbers: 57 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD

Brandon King

Position: Back

School: Carthage

By the numbers: 53 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 PBU, 9 interceptions. State title game defensive MVP had 4 interceptions and two pick 6s in the championship game against Gilmer

Donovan Adkins

Position: Back

School: Kilgore

By the numbers: 74 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 TFL, 6 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Travion Ates

Position: Back

School: Tyler

By the numbers: 102 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 interceptions, 9 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Manny Moore

Position: Punter

School: Van

By the numbers: Averaged 49 yards on 40 punts, including boots of 65, 68 and 72 yards

Landon Love

Position: Kicker

School: Lindale

By the numbers: 68 PATs, 6-8 field goals with long of 37 yards, 32 touchbacks on his kickoffs

