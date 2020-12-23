DENA MARTIN
SCHOOL: Harmony
BY THE NUMBERS: Martin, a former Harmony standout now in her fifth season as head coach at the school, led the Lady Eagles to a 22-4 record and a berth in the regional finals. Harmony defeated Redwater, Elysian Fields, White Oak and Boyd before falling to Gunter in the regional championship match. Martin played her junior and senior seasons at Harmony in 2006 and 2007, helping lead the Lady Eagles to a 68-9 record and back-to-back trips to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament. She had 615 kills, 315 blocks and 96 digs in two season at Harmony, and was a first team All East Texas Selection as a senior. Martin attended Panola College for two seasons and finished her playing career at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky