ASHLEY JONES
TEAM: Hallsville
GRADE: Senior
BY THE NUMBERS: Jones, who has signed with Louisiana Tech, earned district co-MVP honors after finishing with 513 assists, 76 kills, 46 blocks, 130 digs and 41 aces during a season that saw the Ladycats play just 19 matches due to COVID-19 issues. Jones, the News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman back in 2017 and this year’s East Texas Preseason Dream Team MVP, finished her Ladycat career with 3,713 assists, 573 digs, 429 kills and 279 aces. Hallsville defeated Whitehouse in bi-district play and fell to Highland Park in the area playoffs.