After five seasons as head volleyball coach of the Marshall Lady Mavs, Kayla Allen has accepted a job as head volleyball coach at Vista Ridge High School.
“I wasn’t looking to leave,” Allen said. “They approached me over Christmas break and told me they had an opening. Initially, I thought I would just explore the idea but I was very hesitant because we just had a very successful year and accomplished a lot here. As time went on, I felt like I should continue to walk through the door until it either closed or I was forced to make a decision and I was forced to make a decision and I felt like it was time to make a change.”
Allen said the decision was not an easy one.
“Marshall has been my home for a very long time,” she said. “I went to college here and then Marshall gave me my first coaching job. We’ve been building a culture here. I’ve become so close with these girls here and we’ve built so many relationships here. It’s very hard when those things become a factor in a decision but ultimately, it was the best decision for me and my husband. We felt like it was the best time to make a change.”
In her five years as Marshall’s head volleyball coach, Allen guided the Lady Mavs to an overall record of 73-98. In 2020, she led the program to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and this past season, the Lady Mavs went back to the postseason and won their first playoff game in school history.
“I’m not sure that I would believe them, especially with how fast we accomplished it,” Allen said when asked what her reaction would have been had someone told her just how much the Lady Mavs would accomplish under her leadership. “We grew so fast. We accelerated so quickly. We knew we were talented. We just had to put the puzzle pieces together. When I was at ETBU, I didn’t know much about the program and I really didn’t know what I was walking into other than their record. I really didn’t know anything about what they had.”
Allen said there are several moments that stand out to her that she will stick with her.
“Definitely beating Huntsville this year in the bi-district championship just because they knew they could and they went out there and they weren’t hesitant,” she said. “They dominated, they swept and there was no fear even though there was a ton of pressure. That was exactly what we prepared for all year.
“In 2020, when we played in that little tournament to determine the playoff seed, that was definitely another pressure-filled moment that was full of a lot of build-up moments,” Allen continued. “It was just a lot of excitement and going into the locker room after the game, it was fun seeing the girls celebrate.
“Also, there were moments, like with Little Bumpers where our girls are teaching elementary players in the community and they’re growing the game,” she added. “Those are also things that stay with me because it’s not just the big moments but the genuine love for the game.”
Allen said the moment she gave her team the news of her upcoming departure was full of emotion.
“I’m not leaving until May so as time has passed the last few weeks, I feel like we’ve been able to heal a little and understand that even though I won’t be here physically, I will be here supporting them from afar,” she said. “I feel like the program has become very player-led and I feel very comfortable with that, leaving, knowing that the culture will continue to live on without me here.”
Allen will take over a Vista Ridge program that went 27-19 in 2021.