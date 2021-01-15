Hallsville’s first season under the direction of head football coach Tommy Allison wasn’t what Allison nor the Bobcats had wanted as they were up against more than just opponents on the field during the pandemic and were unable to come away with a win on the scoreboard. However, Allison said there are several positives that he can take from the 2020 football season.
“The first thing is there are great kids at Hallsville who work hard and do whatever they’re asked to do,” Allison said. “We made a lot of decisions as a program to put the program in a position to be better in the future working forward. I’m proud of the hard work. I’m proud of the effort they put in. Even though you don’t see it in wins, our program got better.”
The Bobcats were forced to forfeit several games because of COVID.
“Six games is all we played and we played one of them with 14 players who didn’t get to play,” Allison continued. “It was just one of those years. It was COVID year, that’s part of it. I’m proud of the way the kids attacked the challenge that was put in front of them. There were two different times where we had three weeks off before games because we’re dealing with what we’re dealing with. The senior class that was here, hopefully they’ll see the benefits and the efforts of their hard work down the line with hopefully future success of the program.”
Allison was named head football coach last March, in the midst of the virus as schools were shut down, not allowing the Bobcats to have offseason football. The coach is hopeful that an offseason in 2021 will help prepare the Bobcats for the upcoming fall and beyond.
“Oh immensely,” Allison said when asked how having an offseason will help down the long run. “We’ve got to get bigger, faster and stronger. We’re just now getting that opportunity. I think that’s going to be really big moving forward and it’s been a great start. I’m really proud of the way the kids work.”
It’s still up in the air whether or not the Bobcats will have spring football.
“I don’t know,” Allison said. “That’s still to be seen. We have kids who play multiple sports and we want to encourage that, so we will see.”
The coach said his players have bought in 100-percent and expects solid leadership in the upcoming seasons.
“Carter Rogas is a good, good football player. He was great as a sophomore. He was one of our two first-team-all-district kids. We’re definitely looking to him to be a leader for us. Other than that, what we’re doing now is we’re training kids to be leaders during our offseason. That’s part of our offseason process of building leaders, getting tougher physically and mentally tougher, all the little things you’ve got to do to be mentally disciplined, all the little things you’ve got to do, we’re able to do that now.”