They say if you do what you love, you never have to work a day in your life. Perhaps that’s why Jack Alvarez went into coaching.
“I like a different type of work,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez, who was hired earlier this month as Marshall ISD’s new athletic director and the high school’s head football coach, said he knew for certain what he wanted to do while attending Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
“I was sitting in a micro-economics class in my third year of college,” Alvarez recalls. “I was pretty sure I did not want to be stuck in an office job and I’ve always loved coaches. Coaches have always been a big part of my life and impacted me and I think I kind of always knew what I wanted to do.”
His resume on the field speaks for itself. As a head coach, Alvarez is 193-93 and he’s made three state championship appearances, including in 2014 when he led Ennis to state championship victory.
“I got my first head job at West Sabine and I was there for two-and-a-half years and then I took the job at Kirbyville, which was 0-26 when I went there and we got to go to state championships,” We didn’t win one but we went to two. Out of all the things I’ve been fortunate enough to get to do, that was very rewarding, just to see the culture and the town and the excitement. It killed me not to win it but looking back on things now, that was very rewarding.”
The things he finds most rewarding about the job though, go far beyond what happens between the hash marks.
“Obviously getting to work with kids and just seeing kids change and the climates and cultures at school change around a program is a lot of fun,” he said. “Then I love seeing kids go on to chase their dreams knowing you were able to make a difference in the kids’ lives, whether they were an all-state player or a backup, you get a chance to impact kids and I’ve never really had to work.
“Oh there’s no amount of money or rings, guys who come back and you see them with their families and they’re successful, any part you might have played in it makes it very rewarding,” he added when asked what it’s like to see former players succeed in life.
Once could say coaching is somewhat of a family business for the Alvarez family. His son Brandon is the head football coach of the Garrison Bulldogs.
“I think that’s all he ever wanted to do,” Alvarez said of his son. “He came up here and went to ETBU and he ended up transferring to SFA. He actually worked as a student assistant and worked with the video and whatever they told him to do so that was a good foot in the door for a coach.
“He worked with me at Ennis back in 2014 when we won it,” he added. “He was my offensive coordinator for several years.”
Brandon and his wife Whitney have two kids. For Jack and his wife Kim, being near the grandkids was extra incentive to move to Marshall.
“Once my wife, who they call ‘Grammy,’ knew that was an option, if we could come here, it was pretty much a done deal,” Alvarez said. “I’m from northeast Arkansas. Kim’s mom and dad live in Lake Claiborne on the other side of Shreveport. Not only do I think it’s a great football fit, I think it’s a great family fit. I’ll say this too – I’ve always loved East Texas and the people in it. The kids make East Texas a special place and with Brandon coming through here and just driving through here going to Arkansas all the time, I knew the rich history. I felt like I knew the town even before I got here.”
So far, Alvarez said the response from the community has been positive as he settles into the new job.
“So far it’s been good,” he said. “I’m learning a lot of faces. I tell them it’s like playing flashcards. You’re seeing so many faces and hearing so many names, trying to put names and faces together is always a challenge at a new school but I do think it’s very important to learn the people you’re going to work with, whether it’s a kid or an adult. You always want names to go with faces. That’s usually a challenge.”
Alvarez plans to add to his staff but also keep those who want to stay.
“I’m going to try to bring some guys who know my system and the ones who decide to stay, I want to make sure I put them in a position where they can contribute the most as far as football goes and as things open up, whether it be volleyball or whatever the position is, I want a solid staff from the ground up,” he said.
Depending on how things go, Alvarez hopes to be able to play spring football.
“I’m going to wait on staffing and see how far we come along but I would like to do it,” he explained. “I think it’s a huge advantage, especially if you can do that and turn around and do what UIL allows us to do in the summers with the little bit of extras they’re giving us after school now. I think that’s huge. Now you get an hour to lift weights every day in the offseason. You take that and do spring ball and use summer to advantage, I think it’s a no-brainer with me not knowing the kids yet.”
All-in-all, Alvarez hopes to make memories in Marshall like the one’s he’s made at his other stops.
“I had been there and lost twice, so to get there and win, it made it very, very special,” Alvarez said. “It was a lot of fun. To have my son on my staff was priceless and my other son, Cody, was a youth minister there at the time and he got to share in it. As far as a career highlight, that was a highlight. I’d like some more highlights.”