Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez is in the process of building the athletic department but says he still has a long way to go. However, progress has been made as Alvarez has made several hires so far.
He hired Joe Hicks to replace Eric Woods as girls head basketball coach. Hicks was recently at Alief Elsik. Christina Miller came over from Garrison to replace Kayla Allen as head volleyball coach and Alan Martinez, a 2016 graduate of Marshall High School who was a soccer player and kicker for the football team, will have his first head coaching job as he takes over for Janna Duck as the girls head soccer coach. Chad Booher has been promoted from assistant trainer to head trainer and Stephanie Loveland, coming in from Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon will be the assistant trainer.
Hunter Ashley comes from Cuero where he worked with Alvarez in the past to become the Mavericks’ new defensive coordinator. Jake Willingham also comes from Cuero to be Marshall’s offensive coordinator, while Mason Hite joins the squad from Cuero to be the new strength coordinator and to coach the offensive line. Isaac Thomas’ last stop was at Plano, and prior to that, he coached at Cuero. He will coach the defensive line and powerlifting. Jeremey Hammock will be an assistant football coach and coach track. He coached at Nacogdoches High School and at SFA. Beaux Gipson will be an assistant football and baseball coach. His last stop was at Gonzalez. Jason Hammett will replace the retired Jodi Satterwhite as assistant athletic director and will coach the tight ends. His last stop was Copperas Cove and he worked with Alvarez in Ennis. Kaitlynn Richards will be an assistant volleyball and softball coach. Her last stop was in Lamesa.
“I’m excited to get started with them, see what they can do, what we can do,” Alvarez said. “The guys who have been with me in the past are Jason Hammett, Mason Hite, Isaac Thomas, Jake Willingham and Hunter Ashley.”
Head coaching positions that Alvarez is looking to hire are baseball and boys soccer.