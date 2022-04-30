A full week of football practice under the direction of athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez is in the books for the Marshall Mavericks. Alvarez said his Mavericks have a lot of work to do but he’s pleased with how the opening week of spring ball went.
“I’m pretty pleased,” Alvarez said. “To me, we still need to learn how to practice like I want to practice. The kids are trying. It looks like they’re buying in. The buy in has been good. I’m just looking at everything and I think we can be very good. I think we’ll be competitive. We’re looking for a lot of different positions and this is the time of the year to do it.”
Thursday’s practice was the first for the team to be in full pads after a few days of wearing shorts and a helmet.
“We’ve been having to do a lot of teaching on the field,” Alvarez explained. “We haven’t been real physical yet. We got a little bit physical yesterday at the end of practice and we’ll hopefully show some physicality today. We’ve still got some guys in track and baseball so there are still some unknowns out there for us.”
The Mavericks will resume practice this week, starting Monday after school.