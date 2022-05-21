Thursday night saw both Marshall’s JV and varsity football teams get some reps in the spring football game as the Mavericks rotated between varsity offense going up against the varsity defense, followed by the JV’s offense and defense.
The varsity offense scored a touchdown while the defense came up with some takeaways and held the offense out of the end zone on a late possession.
“I thought we came out fairly healthy,” first year Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez said after the scrimmage. “We laid it on the line. The kids played physical. Right there at the end, the defense had the goal-line stand. They picked off some. I thought it was an impressive drive when we first came out. So overall, I’m very, very pleased.”
When asked about the JV, Alvarez said, “We’ve got a lot of learning, a long way to go, a lot of learning.”
With the Mavericks having played spring football, they will start fall football practice a week after the schools that didn’t take part in spring ball. Those schools that didn’t will begin practice on Monday, Aug. 1.
Marshall is slated to scrimmage Tyler Legacy on Friday, Aug. 19 at home before hosting Tyler High for the season opener on Friday, Aug. 26.