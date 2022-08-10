Day one of football practice is in the books for the Marshall Mavericks who are beginning their new era under the direction of athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez.
Alvarez said he’s “very” pleased with the start of fall football practice and said about 84 kids showed participated.
“That’s not counting freshmen,” Alvarez added. “We probably had another 35 freshmen.”
The Mavericks participated in spring football, which meant they had to wait a week later to start in the fall but Alvarez is confident his team can pick off where it left off in the spring.
“I’m not saying we’re ahead but I think we’re on pace to be competitive from the very start
“Like everybody else – fundamentals, alignment, just making sure we’ve got everything buttoned down,” Alvarez added when asked what the biggest focus for his team is this opening week of practice. “We’re starting to concentrate more on special teams than we did in the spring. We did a little bit in the spring but right now we’re trying to get all that installed. Part of that is having my personnel in place. I’m excited about the guy I brought in as the new special teams. His name is Jeremy Hammock. He was at Nac last year and before that he was a college special teams guy. So we’re feeling good offensively, defensively and on special teams. I think we’re going to be solid.”
Marshall is slated to scrimmage against Tyler Legacy, Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. and will kick off the season Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Both the scrimmage and the season opener will be held at Mavericks Stadium in Marshall.