Marshall football
Marshall’s football team runs through exercises in practice on Monday.

 Courtney Hague/News Messenger Photo

Day one of football practice is in the books for the Marshall Mavericks who are beginning their new era under the direction of athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez.

Alvarez said he’s “very” pleased with the start of fall football practice and said about 84 kids showed participated.

