Coby Weaver, who won 34 games on the mound for the Bobcats during a four-year varsity career, will be inducted into school’s hall of fame on Saturday during Hallsville’s annual “H” Association Banquet.
The event is set for 6:30 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. It will be catered by Cajun Tex and sponsored by Roofmasters.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and tickets are $15.
The banquet will honor Bobcats of the 80s, with guest speaker Joe Oliver, who coached the Bobcat football team from 1986-90.
The 2021 Athlete of the Year will also be announced, and fans will have a chance to meet new head football coach Josh Strickland — a 2000 Hallsville graduate.
The 2021 Bobcat baseball team will also be celebrated. Hallsville finished 33-9 this past season, reaching the state finals in Class 5A.
The Bobcats swept Huntsville, took two of three from Joshua and then swept Marshall, Lucas Lovejoy and Frisco Wakeland to reach the state tournament. After knocking off Leander Rouse (4-2) in the state semifinals, the Bobcats fell to Barbers Hill (2-1) in the Class 5A state championship game.
Weaver will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by former Hallsville baseball coach Scott Mitchell.
Weaver carved out a 34-6 record on the mound for Hallsville, striking out 401 batters and issuing 122 walks in 247.1 innings pitched.
He was 4-1 as a freshman, 9-2 as a sophomore and 11-1 as a junior before finishing his career with a 10-2 senior campaign. During his senior year, he had a 0.82 earned run average and nine complete games, striking out 157 anad issuing 25 walks in 78.1 innings pitched.
He tossed three perfect games and five total no-hitters as a senior and was named the Louisville Slugger High School Pitcher of the Year.
Weaver signed with Dallas Baptist University, and pitched for three seasons for the Patriots.