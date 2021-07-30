The 14th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team consists of players from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Panola Watchman, Kilgore News Herald, Lufkin Daily News, Jacksonville Progress and Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, covering teams North to Texarkana, East to Waskom, West to Athens and South to Diboll.
The voting panel included Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress and John Kreuger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Brandon Tennison joins a list that includes Tyrik Rollison of Sulphur Springs (2008), Traylon Shead of Cayuga (2009), Trey Metoyer of Whitehouse (2010), Del Barnes of Henderson (2011), Greg Ward of John Tyler (2012), Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse (2013), Larry Pryor of Sulphur Springs (2014), Zach Hall of Tyler Lee (2015), Jeremiah Crawford of Mineola (2016), Keontay Ingram of Carthage (2017), Gunner Capps of Carthage (2018), Haynes King of Longview (2019) and Jordan Jenkins of Lindale (2020).
On the defensive side, Carthage’s Kip Lewis joins a list that includes Jamarkus McFarland of Lufkin (2008), Ashton Dorsey of John Tyler (2009), Steve Edmond of Daingerfield (2010), Dalton Santos of Van (2011), DeMarkus Lathan of Longview (2012), Josh Walker of Gilmer (2013), Daylon Mack of Gladewater (2014), Demarco Boyd of Gilmer (2015), Lagarryon Carson of Liberty-Eylau (2016), Demarvion Overshown of Arp (2017), Carl Williams of Lufkin (2018) and Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove (2019 and 2020).