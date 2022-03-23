Two new team champions will be crowned Thursday with the 14th running of the Tommy Miller Relays at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium.
Longview, which won the varsity boys and varsity girls team titles a year ago, will not compete in this year’s event and will instead compete in the Willie Ross Relays in Lufkin Thursday.
Joining host Hallsville at the Tommy Miller Relays will be district rivals Pine Tree, Whitehouse and Texas High along with Atlanta, Liberty-Eylau, Lindale, Jefferson, Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Gladewater, Harleton, Waskom and Kilgore.
At last year’s meet, Longview’s boys finished with 159 points, followed by Pine Tree with 124, Texas High with 101 and Hallsville with 84.
On the girl’s side, Longview had 179.5 points, Texas High 131, Hallsville 121.5 and Pine Tree 72.
Thursday’s event opens at 9:30 a.m. with the running of the 3,200 meters (all divisions).
Varsity Field events begin at 10 a.m. with the girls pole vault, girls discus, girls triple jump, boys high jump, boys shot put and boys long jump. At 11:45 a.m., it’s the girls high jump, girls shot put, girls long jump, boys pole vault, boys discus and boys triple jump.
The junior varsity running finals begin at 10:30 a.m. with the 400-meter relay.
In the afternoon session, the varsity running finals begin at 3 p.m. with the 400 relay followed by the 800 meters, 100 and 110 hurdles, 800 relay, 400 meters, 300 hurdles, 200 meters, 1,600 meters and 1,600 relay.
The JV afternoon session will begin at 3 p.m. with the girls pole vault.