The annual white bass migration is underway, and reports from several East Texas waterways have easy limits and multiple limits per boat.
Lake Palestine is on schedule with the yearly stampede and Lake O’ the Pines is as well. The Sabine River is 22.7 feet at Logansport and 13.3 at the Highway 59 North Bridge. For comparison purposes, the flood stage for Logansport is 28 feet and 26 feet for 59North.
Although current levels are great for running the boat and for catching white bass, caution is always advised on any river outing. The Sabine is trending down so check levels before planning your trip. Even during lower levels the Logansport area boat ramps should be ready for use. The further north from Logansport, boating may get difficult.
Roadrunners continue to be a favorite for white bass as well as small crankbaits and crappie jigs. Rooster tails, beetle spins and even small spoons are also good. Of course, a wide variety of live bait will work with minnows and small live crawfish being a deadly choice.
The live bait will most likely put a few bonus catfish, crappie and an occasional drum on your rod. Set up on the downstream side of sand bars or in small eddies, current breaks and seams are also great places to catch the multiple species. Deeper holes in the river will also hold fish especially near a creek or slough entrance.
A creek, no matter how small will attract the whites. As long as current is flowing from the creek into the river, white bass will attempt to swim upstream.
Keep the gear simple.
Medium or medium light spinning gear is perfect for these scrappy fish. Bass gear is ok but tends to be overpowering for the whites. An average white bass weighs around two pounds and initially puts on a big burst of power. After another throttle or two and they normally come to a surrender. I highly recommend using braid for the river fishing scenario. Braid will supply 15-30 pound test with 6-8 pound test diameter.
As much cover and wood the rivers have snags are going to happen. With the braid, a slow steady pull will straighten the hook and allow you to bend it back and keep fishing. Trying to fish 6-8 pound mono in a river system will most likely cause more reties and lost baits than fun.
Get out this weekend and as always take a kid or newbie with you. The white bass will have them hooked once they catch a few. The white bass show will be in town for several more weeks so make plans to intercept a few soon.