Here in recent years, the National Anthem has sparked all kinds of political debate but here in recent months and weeks, it’s become more than that to me. It’s become what it should be – a reminder of the things we’re able to experience that other nations aren’t.
There are no words to describe how tragic the events happening in Ukraine truly are. It’s heartbreaking to watch videos and hear of families torn apart and we can’t even fathom it to the full extent because we live in the greatest nation in the world and our problems don’t scratch the surface compared to what others are experiencing around the world.
That’s not a political statement. It’s simply recognizing the truth.
One particular night as I sat in the press box prior to first pitch of the game I was covering, for the first time in a long time, I reflected on the words of the Star Spangled Banner.
Years ago, I was given a history lesson as to how the song came about and my memory was a little foggy so I decided to give myself a refresher with a quick Google search.
The lyrics were writing by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812 and were meant to be a poem.
On Sept. 13, 1814, Key was being held as a strategic prisoner on a British war ship where he caught a glimpse of the Battle of Baltimore. The following morning, he saw the flag rising above Fort McHenry, and was therefore inspired to write the lyrics “dawn’s early light.”
“And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air” refers to the British bomb ships which were considered some of the most deadly weapons of their time. Thankfully, the bombs in the air we experience are home runs, followed by fireworks. Those don’t hold a candle compared to what Key was experienced and what many others around the world are experiencing today.
After the war was over, there was uncertainty as to who won until they discovered, “our flag was still there,” representing the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.”
It’s because of those men and women in uniform fighting for our freedom that makes this country the greatest in the world, allowing us to watch America’s Pastime and other sports. It’s only fitting to remember where we came from by beginning each game by paying respect to our flag and country with the National Anthem. I think it’s also fitting to follow up the words of our Anthem with two words: play ball.