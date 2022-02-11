Confession: I’m kind of torn on the whole Tom Brady retiring thing.
For most of his career, I couldn’t stand him. I rooted hard against him. Early in his career, I didn’t want him to have more Super Bowl rings than Troy Aikman. Then it became I didn’t want him to have more Super Bowl rings than the Cowboys. Once he surpassed that, there came a point where I just had to swallow the pill and admit his greatness.
I could point to the fact he was handed a gift on his way to his first one, known as “The Tuck” and if that doesn’t happen, there’s no telling what would have come of his career after that but truth is, the guy won more Super Bowls than any franchise. He played in 10 of them.
This season, I was at least able to some extent appreciate the fact that every completed pass he threw was a new NFL record. The guy finished his career with 84,520 yards. That turns out to be 40.02 miles. He also retires with 624 touchdowns.
You can go on and on with the numbers from Brady’s career but the stat that stands out the most to me is he had 34 playoff wins, more than the next two combined. Joe Montana finished with 16 while Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning each had 14 and Brett Favre had 13.
Of course, it’s crazy that he was doing this at the age of 44 and we all expected him to come back another year but we’ve never seen anything like this before and likely never will, unless some future quarterback comes in and adopts the TB12 method, but even then, we probably won’t see it.
It’s crazy to think that Brady’s career lasted as long as it did. As I mentioned in a previous column, he won his first Super Bowl before the Houston Texans ever played a down of football. Those David Carr years, followed by Matt Schaub years seem like forever ago but Brady hoisted the Lombardi prior to that.
At any rate, even though his career lasted as it did, I wish I had appreciated his achievements sooner.
I have been watching his documentary series, “Man in the Arena” on ESPN + and would highly recommend it.
Congrats to Brady on a ridiculously crazy great career.