Don’t let your dislike for an athlete prevent you from appreciating what you’ve got while you can.
Yes, I’m talking about Tom Brady and yes, I’m talking to myself as much as I am to anyone else.
No, I’m not a Tom Brady fan. In order to win his first Super Bowl, he needed help from the “Tuck Rule,” and possibly video footage of the Rams’ practice, which became known as “Spygate.” Then of course we had what became known as “Deflategate,” making it easy to not like Brady and putting an asterisk next to at least two of his Super Bowl victories.
Despite not being a fan of Brady, I do respect what he has accomplished and it’s hard to not be in awe of what continues to unfold before our very eyes. We can’t put an asterisk next to this year’s Super Bowl appearance and the guy is doing this at age 43.
I caught the tail end of Joe Montana’s career. As a kid, I knew he was arguably the best to ever play the game but because I only saw a small portion of his career, I didn’t realize the magnitude of just how good he was. I didn’t have a true appreciation for him and I wish I could travel back in time and watch his career unfold in true appreciation, but maybe this time, have him overthrow Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship game.
When I was growing up, my dad would tell me about some of his favorite memories of watching guys like Don Meredith, Roger Staubach and others. It made me wish I was old enough to witness and appreciate what he saw. However, I think it’s important to realize and appreciate what we’ve got while we can. I look forward to one day being able to tell my kids and the next generation about what it was like to watch Emmitt Smith run, Jerry Rice catch, Ray Lewis tackle and Tom Brady throw but even more than that, I hope when I do tell the stories that it’s easy to tell that I have full appreciation for it. I don’t want it to be one of these things that I don’t realize until it’s gone.
Brady is trying to win his seventh Super Bowl and a week from Sunday he will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance. Say what you will about the scandals and what not, try to enjoy watching him in the Super Bowl and for the rest of his career while you still can.