No team had played in any of the first 54 Super Bowls in its home stadium. Then suddenly, Tom Brady brings his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad to the big dance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers in today’s NFC Championship, the Rams will be the second team to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium. So it doesn’t happen for 54 years then boom, back-to-back. Another thing that’s crazy about that is if it happens, the Rams will have done it with a veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford who’s in his first year with the franchise.
As a football fan, I feel like a kid in a candy story. There are so many great storylines surrounding today’s conference games.
I think most of us knew Stafford was a solid quarterback but like many Detroit Lions, he was unable to fully showcase all his talents (Barry Sanders understands all too well). There’s just a part of me that can’t help but root for Stafford and if he leads the Rams to a win over the 49ers and the Chiefs defeat the Bengals, the Super Bowl will feature two Texas quarterbacks.
If the Rams have learned anything this season it’s to no take the 49ers lightly as San Francisco swept LA in the regular season. Beating a team three times in one season is hard but there’s no question San Francisco is more than capable.
I’d be willing to bet most people did not correctly predict these two matchups for championship Sunday back at the start of the season. If the 49ers get in, we’ll see a rematch of either Super Bowl XXII and XVI or Super Bowl LIV. I don’t see that happening but hey, at the same time, I didn’t think the 49ers would be in this game so it’s not safe to assume anything in this league.
A second Super Bowl victory would go a long way for Patrick Mahomes’ legacy. He’s still young and has a lot of football ahead of him but most quarterbacks who win two Super Bowls find their way into the Hall of Fame. It didn’t take long for him to become a super star, just like it hasn’t taken long for Joe Burrow to make it big. I don’t think he got the memo that Heisman Trophy winners in the modern day aren’t supposed to make it big in the NFL. The Bengals also weren’t supposed to be here. It had been 31 years that they had won a playoff game. They don’t like being referred to as underdogs but if they keep this up, they won’t be for long.
Those are just a few stories on the surface and each team has so many more.
I don’t know that it can top what we had last weekend. I’m just ready for a good championship weekend. Are you ready for some championship football?