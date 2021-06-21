Hallsville’s deep playoff run and second trip to the UIL State Baseball Tournament has began paying off with postseason awards for the Bobcats.
Pitcher Jeb Drewery, catcher Matt Houston and outfielder Brayden Walker all earned first team honors in Class 5A with the release of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Teams for the 2021 season.
Longview and Marshall were also represented on the 5A team, while White Oak and Harleton had selections in Class 3A and Hawkins’ Zach Conde was honored at two positions in Class 2A.
Longview’s Trenton Bush (third base) and Gabe Flores (outfield) and Marshall’s Hayden Kelehan (first base) were third team picks in 5A. White Oak’s Gavyn Jones (first base) and Harleton’s Taber Childs (outfield) picked up third team honors in Class 3A, and Conde was a second team pitcher and third team shortstop in Class 2A.
Drewery went 13-3 on the mound for Hallsville, including a 2-1 win in the Class 5A state semifinals against Leander Rouse. He had a 2.27 earned run average, 112 strikeouts and 17 walks in 92.2 innings pitched.
Houston hit .361 for the Bobcats with a home run, 13 doubles, three triples, 31 RBI, 25 walks and a .997 fielding percentage. Walker was a .357 hitter with nine doubles, a triple, 15 RBI, 47 runs scored, 41 stolen bases and a .929 fielding percentage.
Bush hit .413 for Longview with seven doubles, four triples, 29 RBI and 24 runs scored, and Flores was a .407 hitter with five home runs, five doubles, three triples, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored. Kelehan hit .404 with 11 doubles, two triples, 18 RBI, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and 26 runs scored while making no errors in 183 chances in the field.
Jones batted .454 with a pair of home runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, 19 walks and four stolen bases, and Childs hit .536 with 14 doubles, three triples, 27 RBI, 28 walks and 18 stolen bases in 18 attempts.
Conde went 10-2 on the mound for Hawkins with a pair of saves, a 0.88 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched. He hit .432 with a home run, nine doubles, seven triples, 43 RBI and 31 runs scored.