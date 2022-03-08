Twenty-seven area high school basketball players, student trainers and managers were honored for their work in the classroom on Tuesday with the release of the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Teams for the 2021022 season.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must be an athlete, student trainer or manager with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs are accepted.
Area students honored included:
Boys
Hallsville: Seth Stringer (second team), David Ruff (second team), Taylor Sheffield (honorable mention); Spring Hill: Easton Ballard (first team), Luke Hurst (second team), Brennan Ferguson (second team), James Henry Thomas (honorable mention); Kilgore: Ethan Drury (first team), Thomas Hattaway (second team); Tatum: Aidan Anthony (first team), Kendall Williams (second team), Jayden Boyd (second team), Kendric Malone (honorable mention); White Oak: Landon Anderson (Elite), Ben Jacyno (first team), Colton Fears (honorable mention); Hawkins: Bryce Burns (honorable mention), Dristun Pruitt (honorable mention); Big Sandy: Jezreel Bachert (second team), Sean Gregory (second team)
Girls
Longview: Iyanna Taylor (honorable mention); Hallsville: Faith Baliraine (second team), Eristia Owens (honorable mention); Kilgore: D’Shailynn Lacy (honorable mention); Pittsburg: Adrilanie Gutierrez (second team), Natalie Styles (honorable mention), Sanaa Hollins (honorable mention).