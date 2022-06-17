Fifteen softball players from the Longview News-Journal’s coverage area were honored for their work in the classroom with the release of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State Softball Team for the 2022 season.
Players from Pittsburg, Kilgore and Carthage in Class 4A, Troup, White Oak and Elysian Fields in Class 3A and Union Grove and Hawkins in Class 2A were named to the elite academic team.
Honored athletes were Trinity Hood, Natalie Styles and Abby Wylie of Pittsburg, Shanna Casayuran of Kilgore, Jaycee Page of Carthage, Lindsay Davis and Madalyn Griffin of Troup, Morgan Benge and Lillian Scalia of White Oak, Kelsey O’Brien of Elysian Fields, Sydney Chamberlain, Jolea Robertson and Jocy Suarez of Union Grove and Lynli Dacus and Makena Warren of Hawkins.
To earn Academic All-State status from the TGCA, athletes must be graduating seniors, must have an overall GPA of 94 or above for grades 9-11, must be a varsity participant in good standing and must be of good moral character.