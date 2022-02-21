AUSTIN — Longview High School swimmers Joshko Lipp and Gracie Ponder were joined by New Diana’s Kaden Sims and Hallsville’s Cameron Upchurch in representing the area over the weekend at the UIL State Swim Meet held at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin.
Lipp competed in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
He finished 17th (first alternate) in the 200 IM early on Friday. Later in the day he qualified 12th for the finals in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.18. In the finals on Saturday, he moved from 12th to 11th and dropped his time to 58.53 — breaking his own school record set last week at the regional meet.
Ponder finished 23rd in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.86.
Sims was 17th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.81, and Upchurch placed 18th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.78.