The Texas Girls Coaches Association recently honored several area volleyball players with All-Star, All-State and Academic All-State selections following the 2021 season.
All-Stars
Beckville juniors Sophie Elliott and Avery Morris, who helped lead the Ladycats to the program’s second Class 2A state championship in four seasons, were selected to play in July’s TGCA Class 1A-4A All-Star Game in Arlington.
Elliott finished the year with 1,312 assists, 51 aces, 32 kills and 333 digs, and Morris recorded 602 kills, 442 digs, 87 aces, 24 blocks and 20 assists.
All-State
Earning all-state honors in Class 4A were Spring Hill’s Mia Traylor (955 assists, 115 kills, 301 digs and 50 aces), Carthage’s Faith Kruebbe (505 kills, 450 digs, 130 assists, 70, 45 blocks).
Class 3A selections included Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn (570 kills, 250 digs, 121 blocks, 68 aces), Tatum’s Summer Dancy-Vasquez (597 digs, 18 assists, 40 aces) and White Oak’s Lexi baker (427 kills, 58 aces, 26 blocks, 304 digs) and Emma Hill (960 assists, 163 digs, 28 blocks, 82 aces, 85 kills).
Elliott and Morris were joined on the 2A squad by teammates Amber Harris (313 kills, 361 digs, 244 assists, 90 aces, 51 blocks) and Kinsley Rivers (544 kills, 488 digs, 81 blocks, 66 aces, 47 assists.
Academic All-District
Pine Tree: Mallory Armstrong; Marshall: Emily Hill, Kamryn Turner; Hallsville: Olivia Anguiano, Abigail Fischer, Brook Grissom, Ayden McDermott, Mallory Pyle, Emma Rogers; Spring Hill: Caylee Mayfield, Molly Seale, Mia Traylor; Pittsburg: Trinity Hood, Brooklyn Rompf, Natalie Styles, Abby Wylie; Gilmer: Abbey Bradshaw, Emma Fenton, Karlye Johnston, Madyson Tate, Kirsten Waller; Carthage: Erin Dodge, Faith Kruebbe, Makhai Lewis, Jaycee Page, Sadie Smith; White Oak: Lexi Baker; Waskom: Faith Edwards, Isabelle Phillips; Sabine: Maddie Furrh, Ally Gresham; Tatum: Macy Brown; New Diana: Taylor Garrett, Amber Hitt, LiAnn James, Mallory Rudd; Harmony: Danielle Ison, Jenci Seahorn; Union Grove: Avery Brooks, Sydney Chamberlain; Linden-Kildare: Madison Ebarb, Sydney Hampton, Hayley Mason, Allie Smallwood; Beckville: Kinsley Rivers