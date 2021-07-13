From Staff Reports
NEW BOSTON — Luke Hurst of Longview was among the division winners on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Oak Grove Country Club.
Hurst fired a 77 to win the boys 16-up divison, defeating Kilgore’s Bobby King by three strokes. Dawson Windschitl of Diana placed third in the age group with an 87.
Other division winners included Sophia Gavriel of Texarkana with a 49 (9 holes, girls 10-11), Adison Cross of Ashdown, Arkansas with a 37 (9 holes, boys 10-11), Waskom’s Kolby Kubiak with a 40 (9 holes, coed 7-9), Graham Andrus with a 78 (boys 12-13) and Luke Flanagan of Texarkana with an 80 (boys 14-15).
Joining King with runner-up finishes were John Henry Meisenheimer of Texarkana with a 43 (boys 10-11)Micah Glick of Texarkana with a 50 (coed 7-9), Zack Fulmer of Texarkana with an 80 (boys 12-13) and Hooks’ Evan Sutton with an 82 (boys 14-15).
The next tournament is set for Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (adult/youth). The season will end on July 26 with the annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is for boys and girls, and will feature a coed (7-9) division, 10-11 boys and girls, 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
All tournaments will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Yearly membership is $35, and tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Adult/youth tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members (carts not included).
For information: atgcgolf@gmail.com.