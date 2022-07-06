Kolby Kubiak of Tatum, Caleb Lancaster of Longview, Sophie Gavriel and Zach Fulmer of Texarkana, Luke Gibbons of Jefferson and Gavin Smith of Wake Village were division winners on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Alpine Golf Course in Longview.
Kubiak (41, 9 holes) won the Coed 7-9 division. Lancaster (48, 9 holes) won boys 10-11, Gavriel (92, 18 holes) girls 12-13, Gibbons (91, 18 holes) boys 12-13, Fulmer (80, 18 holes) boys 14-15 and Smith (101, 18 holes) boys 16-up.
Earning runner-up finishes were Drew Brookshire of Gilmer (54, Coed 7-9), Henderson’s Chase Everitt (86, boys 14-15) and Tatum’s Ashby Anthony (103, boys 16-up).
Remaining tournaments are Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.