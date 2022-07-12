NEW BOSTON — Cooper Long of Longview (Coed 7-9), Roman Phillips of Texarkana (boys 10-11), Sophia Gavriel of Texarkana (girls 12-13), Luke Gibbons of Jefferson (boys 12-13), Brody Bulkley of Fouke, Arkansas (boys 14-15) and Collin Small of Gladewater (boys 16-up) were division winners on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Oak Grove Golf Course in New Boston.
Long had a round of 52 and Phillips had a 45 for nine holes to win their divisions. Gavriel came in at 80 for 18 holes, Gibbons had an 84 for 18, Bulkley fired a 77 and Small turned in an 80.
Earning runner-up finishes were Drew Brookshire of Gilmer (56, Coed 7-9), Kamden Kyles of Hooks (48, boys 10-11), Kynley Henderson of Texarkana (81, girls 12-13), Chase Everitt of Henderson (80, boys 14-15) and Gavin Smith of Wake Village (90, boys 16-up).
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Remaining tournaments are Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.