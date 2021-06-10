TEXARKANA — Carthage’s Connor Johnston (boys 10-11), Liberty City’s Elizabeth Harris (girls 10-11) and Stephen Harris (boys 12-13), Texarkana’s George Meisenheimer (coed 7-9) and J.R. Powers (boys 14-15), Mount Pleasant’s Sophie Greco (girls 14-15) and Hallsville’s Nick Smith (boys 16-older) earned first place finishes on Thursday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Texarkana Country Club.
Meisenheimer had a 59 (nine holes) to win his division, with Micah Glick of Texarkana turning in a 61 for second place.
Johnston had a 45 (nine holes) to win his division, and Carthage’s Greyson Akin placed second with a 58. Elizabeth Harris fired a 41 (nine holes) for her championship, and Stephen Harris edged Atlanta’s Alec Hammond to win the boys 12-13 title — Harris finishing with a 78 and Hammond turning in a 79.
Greco had a 102 for the top finish in girls 14-15. Reese Ball, also of Mount Pleasant, finished second at 109, and Blaire Gillentine of Longview was third with a 120.Powers had a 78 for first, Ben Williams of Hallsville an 81 for second and Nathan Williams of Hallsville an 82 for third in the boys 14-15 division. Smith finished at 76 for first, Cooper Wright 78 for second and Ethan Wolfe 83 for third in the boys 16-older division.
The remaining schedule includes tournaments on June 14 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 21 at Wood Hollow Golf course in Longview, June 28 at the Tempest in Liberty City (adult/youth), July 5 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 12 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston and July 19 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (adult/youth).
The season will end on July 26 with the annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is for boys and girls, and will feature a coed (7-9) division, 10-11 boys and girls, 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
All tournaments will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Yearly membership is $35, and tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Adult/youth tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members (carts not included).
For information: atgcgolf@gmail.com.