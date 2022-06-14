TEXARKANA — Gilmer’s Drew Brookshire (Coed 7-9) was among the division winners on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Northridge Country Club.
Brookshire had a winning total of 48 (nine holes), edging out Micah Glick of Texarkana by one shot.
Other division winners included Greyson Akin of Carthage (boys 10-11, 51, nine holes), Sophia Gabriel of Texarkana for girls 12-13 (96, 18 holes), Alex Hammonds of Atlanta for boys 12-13 (98, 18 holes), Morgan Formes of Texarkana for girls 14-15 (89, 18 holes), Zach Fulmer of Texarkana for boys 14-15 (88, 18 holes), Cadee Glasgow of Lockesburg, Arkansas for girls 16-up (83, 18 holes) and Will Davis of Texarkana for boys 16-up (75, 18 holes).
Jefferson’s Luke Gibbons carded a 98 in boys 12-13. Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Weaver had a 102 in boys 12-13 and Longview’s Collin Small turned in a 91 in boys 16-up.
The tour is for boys and girls with divisions for coed 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-older. All tournaments begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Other tournaments are Monday, June 20 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview), Monday, June 27 (The Tempest, Liberty City – adult/youth), Tuesday, July 5 (Alpine Golf Club, Longview), Monday, July 11 (Oak Grove Golf Club, New Boston), Monday, July 18 (Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview – adult/youth) and Monday, July 25 (Pinecrest Country Club, Longview – Tournament of Champions).
For information: (903) 753-1415 or email atgcgolf@gmail.com.